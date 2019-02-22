Two leaked photos from the Australian site Whichcar purportedly provide the first look at the next-gen Ford Ranger. Whichcar gave Motor1.com permission to republish the pictures.

The photos are purportedly of the actual truck, not renders. After looking at them closely, Motor1.com's team isn't entirely sure whether they really depict a real-world vehicle. Portions of the pickup look too shiny, and the blacked-out windows are also odd. The concealed logos seem weird, too. As an explanation, the images might depict a clay design model with a little Photoshop magic resulting in this slightly uncanny appearance.

From the front end, there's a definite resemblance to the current F-150. The alleged Ranger shares its big brother's bracket-shaped headlights and the two chrome bars through the center of the grille. The rectangular fog lights have a generally similar design, too.

The similarities aren't as immediately obvious at the back. The way the rear bumper slants inward at the center is comparable. The taillights and tailgate don't have much in common with an F-150, though.

At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Ford and Volkswagen announced that were collaborating on the next-gen Ranger and Amarok pickups, in addition to future vans. The companies said that the trucks were specifically for the European and African markets. During the press conference announcing the plan, representatives didn't completely rule out offering the models in North America but said such a decision required more discussion.

Ford says that the next-gen Ranger and Amarok wouldn't simply be badge-engineered twins. Ford President of Global Markets said they would be "discernably different products" with distinctive driving dynamics, during the partnership's announcement.

Source: Whichcar