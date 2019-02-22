The new Techart GT Street RS has the famous Porsche tuner getting ahold of a 911 Turbo S and tuning it beyond even GT2 RS power levels. Techart only intends to build ten of these mean machines, and the model makes a public debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

30 Photos

Under the rear deck, the twin-turbocharged flat-six engine pumps out 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 679 pound-feet (920 Newton-meters) of torque. For comparison, the GT2 RS has 690 hp (515 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). Techart estimates the GT Street RS can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds, and 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.1 seconds. The top speed is over 211 mph (340 kph).

The exposed carbon fiber on the GT Street RS features an unusual pattern that comes from using a random arrangement of carbon strands in the composite material. The eye-catching trim covers areas like the front splitter, fenders, side inlets, rear wing, and more. Techart even uses the stuff on the aero rings around its center-lock wheels.

The front spoiler also has an active element that tweaks the airflow to the radiators, and the rear wing can adjust itself, too. Plus, NACA ducts in the hood send air to the brakes. For better flow into the engine compartment, the fender intakes at the back are larger and there's a ram-air scoop on the deck.

Inside, Techart features the usual mix of leather and Alcantara. However, the company also uses virgin wool on sections of the door panels and seat cushions. The company says that the material is flame retardant, which makes it ideal for use on the track. The rear window and rear side pieces are Gorilla Glass to save weight.

The ten buyers also get a racing helmet with a custom bag to go with their tuned Porsche.

Source: Techart