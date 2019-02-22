It joins past sets like the Ferrari F40, Mini Cooper, and Aston Martin DB5.
Lego has just announced the newest addition to its Creator vehicle series: a 1967 Ford Mustang. This new set, available to purchase on March 1 for $149.99, comes with 1,471 pieces and a few surprises that improve its playability.
The base car you build is a gorgeous first-generation 'Stang in dark blue with white racing stripes that look spot-on for what we'd expect to see on a Shelby, but curiously, this kit features no such Shelby branding. It features period correct details recreated in brick form, such as a hood scoop, the famous Mustang logo in the grille, and five-spoke wheels on real rubber tires. The interior, trunk, and engine bay are all reproduced in typical Lego detail, and the steering wheel even turns the front wheels.
In addition to the base car, though, Lego will include a number of customizations. The supercharger is the coolest, which replaces the hood scoop and adds untold imaginary horsepower to the V8 engine below. There are also pieces for side-exit exhaust pipes, a rear ducktail spoiler, a chin spoiler, and a nitrous oxide tank located in the trunk. To top it all off, there are risers to adjust the lift of the rear axle and give the Mustang a more menacing stance. So whether you want an accurate representation of a classic Mustang or an over-the-top muscle car monster to play with, this set should satisfy.
Like other Creator vehicle sets before it, this Mustang is large, measuring 13 inches long, 5 inches wide, and 3 inches tall. It will no doubt become an instant classic like the Creator Ferrari F40, Mini Cooper, Volkswagen Beetle, and Aston Martin DB5 before it. We've already got ours pre-ordered.
Source: Lego
