After introducing new generations of nearly every model in its lineup, Volvo is now taking the time to refresh the oldest members of the range. Case in point, the Swedish manufacturer has just released official photos and details about the facelifted version of its flagship vehicle, the XC90 large SUV.

After 320,000 sales since its introduction, the luxury sport utility vehicle is getting a minor visual makeover which includes a new radiator grille that is in-line with the brand’s latest offerings, as well as new wheel options and exterior colors.

Nothing has been changed on the inside as Volvo believes the XC90’s “superlative and award-winning interior design” is up to date and needs no improvements. Still, there is a range of new seating configurations, which means the vehicle can be now ordered in five-, six, and seven-seat cabin layouts. The second and third rows of seats can be folded in different ways ensuring the XC90 is basically available with any number of seats.

By far the most important improvement over the outgoing version is the addition of a new kinetic energy recovery braking system, for which Volvo claims can save up to 15 percent fuel in real-world driving. Under a new B badge, the system is coupled to the SUV’s existing internal combustion engines to create “a new integrated electrified powertrain.”

The company’s top-of-the-line high-riding vehicle is also benefitting from a number of assistance systems that were introduced in the S90/V90, S60/V60, and XC60 between 2015 and now. These include the Oncoming Lane Mitigation, City Safety with Autobrake, and Cross Traffic Alert systems. In combination with the XC90’s safety cage, these technologies should make the large SUV “one of the safest cars on the road.”

On the infotainment side, the model is finally getting an Android Auto compatibility with integrated Spotify music streaming “where available.”

Production of the 2020 XC90 will begin in May this year with order books already opened worldwide.

Source: Volvo