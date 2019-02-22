Hide press release Show press release

Mercedes-Benz Cars at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show: Six world premieres from the CLA Shooting Brake to an SUV

At the 89th Geneva Motor Show, the inventor of the automobile will present the new CLA Shooting Brake and, for the first time, the Concept EQV and the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC. Also on display to the public for the first time will be the Formula E showcar and the smart forease+. While the new V-Class will celebrate its show premiere.

The press conference will start on the first press day, 5 March, at 8.45 a.m. in Hall 6. With the online platform Mercedes me media, anybody interested can be there live - wherever they are in the world. Press materials, photos and videos relating to the new products are available via a constantly updated media hub. The multi-angle livestream and the media special for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show can be found at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/gims2019.

Intelligent sports car with a load compartment

With the world premiere of the CLA Shooting Brake, Mercedes-Benz is presenting a design counterpart to the CLA Coupé whose elegantly contoured, muscular rear end ensures substantial benefits in terms of practicality and stowage space. The Shooting Brake reinterprets the design idiom of sensual purity, and turns the interior into a cool and stylish user interface for intelligent digital technology. It features the very latest driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, and thus provides the highest level of active safety in this segment with functions adopted from the S Class.

The future of the electrified MPV

The Concept EQV is also on display to the world public for the first time – it is the world's first multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the premium segment with purely battery-electric drive. The near-series concept vehicle combines locally emission-free mobility with impressive performance, maximum functionality and aesthetic design.

New edition of a people-carrier

Following its world premiere in January, the new V-Class is celebrating its show debut at the Geneva Motor Show. Major improvements include a revised front end design, the introduction of the OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine in various output levels – as the V 300 d with a new peak output of 176 kW (239 hp) (combined fuel consumption 6.3-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 165-154 g/km)1 – the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission available in the V-Class for the first time, and new safety and assistance systems.

Even more versatile SUV trendsetter

Also celebrating its world premiere is the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC. Like its predecessors, the SUV combines outstanding on and off-road driving characteristics with spaciousness, practicality and comfort. With its wide, sporty look, the new control concept including MBUX and gesture control, innovative driving assistance systems and a revised engine range, the new GLC offers the very best of the Mercedes-Benz world.

Two trailblazing showcar premieres

Two further world premieres in Geneva provide an outlook on the future: The Formula E showcar represents the entry of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team into the ABB FIA Formula E Championship from the 2019/20 season onwards. This series is the ideal platform to demonstrate the high performance of battery-electric vehicles under the technology brand EQ.

With the smart forease+, the smart brand is not only presenting a trailblazing designer showcar, but also the latest developments in "ready to" services as a pioneer in comprehensive mobility services. More than eight services such as private carsharing or package deliveries directly into the vehicle make urban living easier, and operation is childsplay with the new user guidance system.

Attractive special models

Also on display for the first time are three special models from Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG: the SL 500 Grand Edition (combined fuel consumption: 9.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 223 g/km)2 with carefully chosen interior appointments, the SLC 300 Final Edition ( combined fuel consumption: 7.0 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 161 g/km)2 in exclusive sun yellow and the S 65 Final Edition (combined fuel consumption: 14.2 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 325 g/km)2, which crowns and brings to an end the long success story of the 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine in the S-Class Saloon.

"Meet Mercedes" sees the continuation of an event format from recent years: On 4 March, at "HEAD – Genève" on the day before the 89th Geneva Motor Show, this enables journalists to get to know the new products of Mercedes-Benz Cars in advance during presentations, workshops and walk-around sessions, and have informal conversations with Daimler experts.