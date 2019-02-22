With approximately 144,650 cars delivered worldwide in January this year, Audi’s sales in the first month of 2019 were down by three percent. Despite the notable increase in China (+5.1 percent), the overall sales of the brand with the four rings fell mostly because of Europe’s continuous decline in new car sales due to the new Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).

It turns out the brand’s WLTP problems were partly related to the very high number of engines the company has on sale for its models. As a result, Audi will reduce the number of engine types in order to optimize its cash flow.

"We have discontinued engines and variants built specifically for a few markets,” Audi CEO Bram Schot told German newspaper Handelsblatt. “Overall, we have reduced complexity by around 30 percent. We can no longer afford models and equipment that are bought by customers infrequently."

At this point, it is not confirmed which engines the manufacturer will eliminate. Judging by Audi’s German premium rivals, the first to be canceled will likely be the largest, most expensive, and least efficient units. As a reminder, BMW plans to ditch the V8 and V12 engines for the next-gen 7 Series, while Mercedes-Benz will reveal one final V12-powered S-Class before it stops its sales.

Schot also confirmed the manufacturer is targeting €15 billion (roughly $17 billion at the current exchange rates) in cost savings through 2022. To boost this process, the company plans to eliminate one entire layer of management or about 10 percent of its executive positions. In addition, it aims to stop the night shift at its Ingolstadt factory in Germany.

"One thing is clear, our cost base is too high," Schot added during his interview to Handelsblatt, explaining he aims to change automaker’s corporate culture and transform it into a "more open, more feminine and younger" company.

Source: Automotive News