Like the dinosaurs before them, large, inefficient engines are going extinct. Most companies are moving to smaller four- and six-cylinder engines aided by battery power instead. And BMW is not immune; a new rumor says that the next 7 Series sedan could drop its V8 and V12 engines in place of electrification.

The newly minted 2020 7 Series, according to a report from BMWBlog, will be the last version with V8 and V12 options. The reworked 4.4-liter V8 in the 750i produces 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) – 80 hp (60 kW) more than before – and the 6.6-liter V12-powered 760i produces 600 hp (447 kW). But the upcoming G70 7 Series won't be so powerful.

Like most new BMWs, the new 7 Series could use the same 3.0-liter inline-six (B58) from cars like the 2 Series and 3 Series. The only difference is that the 7 Series will have full electrification. In fact, it's reported that BMW will offer both a plug-in 7 Series and a mild-hybrid option with a variation of the same six-cylinder engine. But these won't be underpowered options like the current plug-in.

Combined output for the entry-level, hybrid-powered 7 Series will reportedly be 560 hp (420 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. That would give it more power than the current V8, and way more power than the newest plug-in, which only produces 389 hp (290 kW) combined.

Whatever the case, we won't see a new new BMW 7 Series for some time. The 2020 model debuted in January, and won't go on sale in the U.S. until April. When it does go on sale, it will come five different specs: four all-wheel-drive models and one rear-wheel-drive version. No word on pricing yet.

Source: BMW Blog