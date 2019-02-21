The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S are part of a new generation of the iconic sports car family. But they don’t necessarily look it, hiding significant changes beneath the tweaked sheet metal. Some of that is good old-fashioned mechanicals, but the 911’s improvements extend beyond an updated twin-turbocharged engine and a transmission that’s ready for electrification. This new model is much better at manipulating the air.

It’s so much better that Porsche has released a new video that covers all the aerodynamic trickery installed as standard on the new 911. At the front of the car, the air that enters the intakes on each side of the front bumper flows to a radiator for cooling and then out and around the front wheel, like an air curtain, to cut down on turbulent air. In back, air that flows over the car is sucked down into the top-mounted, retro-style intakes for the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6, where it’s directed over the new air-to-air intercoolers, which sit on the rear of the engine. Ducts then direct the air down and out the sides of the rear bumper.

These changes focus mainly on keeping the oily bits cool, but the aerodynamicists in Stuttgart also made changes to reduce drag for improved efficiency. At 44 miles per hour, the front intake shutters close to accomplish that mission, while north of 105, the shutters open back up to feed the mechanical components. The video also details an Eco setting for the rear spoiler, which serves a similar purpose, although the retractable spoiler on North American-spec cars has no such setting.

To see what that all looks like put into action – along with a couple of additional features – check out the breakdown above. And for more on the new 992 generation of Porsche’s iconic 911, have a look at our full deep dive and first drive.