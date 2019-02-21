Hide press release Show press release

February 20, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Fiat brand announced today the return of the popular Urbana Edition for the Fiat 500L with new standard features for 2019 that add further customization choices and style on top of contemporary Italian design.

“Our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 500L offers best-in-class standard horsepower and torque along with the ultimate in seating and storage configurations,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The Fiat 500L Urbana Edition goes further with new standard features that add even more personalization options for a standout appearance.”

2019 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition

Adding a custom and unique look to 2019 Fiat 500L Trekking models, the Urbana Edition includes unique exterior features, including standard 17-inch gloss black aluminum wheels plus Miron-black accents on door handles, body-side moldings, fog lamps, side mirrors and fascias.

Five exterior paint colors are available with the 2019 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition: Black, Bronzo Metallizato (bronze), Bianco (white), Grigio Scuro (gray), and Verde Bosco (green). An available contrasting black roof further complements its distinctive Italian color palette.

Interior touches further highlight a custom appearance with eye-catching features, including black leather seats with copper stitching plus a unique dashboard with an ingrained copper 500 logo that ups the ante in the fun-to-drive environment.

With a starting U.S. MRSP of $23,325 for Trekking models, the 500L Urbana Edition is available for an additional $595 MSRP.

The Fiat 500L Urbana Edition arrives in FIAT studios this spring.

About Fiat 500L

Building on the style, efficiency and driving enjoyment that has made the Fiat 500 an icon, the 2019 Fiat 500L expands the Cinquecento’s appeal by offering 42 percent extra interior space with comfortable seating for five in three models, Pop, Trekking and Lounge, engaging driving dynamics and a 160-horsepower 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, all wrapped in contemporary Italian design.



About FIAT Brand

Head-turning Italian design and the ultimate fun-to-drive factor come standard with every FIAT. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Born in Italy and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is now sold in more than 100 countries.



In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive Fiat 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continued its expansion with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.