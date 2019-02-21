Black trim adorns the exterior. On the inside, there's a mix of black leather and copper-colored stitching.
The 2019 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition adds some much-needed style to the brand's five-door hatchback. The extra equipment comes exclusively on the mid-range Trekking trim, and the aesthetic improvements add $595 to this grade's $23,325 base price. Deliveries in the United States start this spring.
The Urbana Edition includes lots of Miron Black trim on the exterior of the 500L. The stealthy parts include the fog light surrounds, portions of the front and rear fascia, door handles, mirror caps, and side moldings. These hatchback's ride on multi-spoked 17-inch wheels with a gloss black finish.
Buyers can get the Urbana Edition in five exterior colors: Black, Bronzo Metallizato bronze, Bianco white, Grigio Scuro gray, and Verde Bosco green. With some shades, it's also possible to get a black roof as a matching touch to the dark trim.
On the inside, the changes aren't nearly as extensive. There are black leather seats. Copper-colored stitching adorns the cabin, and the dashboard uses the same shade for the embroidered 500 logo.
The 500L Trekking comes exclusively with a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 160 horsepower (119 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission choice.
The 500L has been struggling to find success in the United States recently. Last year, Fiat delivered just 1,413 units of the five-door hatchback in all of 2018, which was down 15 percent from the volume in 2017. Things didn't improve in January 2019 when the company delivered only 56 examples of the 500L – a 46-percent decrease from the same month in 2018.
February 20, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Fiat brand announced today the return of the popular Urbana Edition for the Fiat 500L with new standard features for 2019 that add further customization choices and style on top of contemporary Italian design.
“Our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 500L offers best-in-class standard horsepower and torque along with the ultimate in seating and storage configurations,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The Fiat 500L Urbana Edition goes further with new standard features that add even more personalization options for a standout appearance.”
