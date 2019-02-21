General Motors has announced it will invest $36 million at its Lansing Delta Township in Michigan which currently manufactures the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers. In an otherwise boring press release (attached at the press release section below), the American automaker briefly mentions the huge investment should secure the production of a new crossover.

“We are proud of the hard work and commitment of the entire Lansing team and the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave are important products in our growing crossover portfolio,” Mary Barra, GM Chairman and CEO, commented during her visit to the plant. “This investment will allow us to prepare the plant for future crossover production.”

The last sentence from Barra’s statement basically confirms GM will launch a brand new crossover to join its already impressive SUV/crossover lineup. At this point, no exact details surrounding this vehicle are available and rumors claim GM is, in fact, working on a few crossovers across its brands. Some sources say the model in question could be the Buick Enspire, a rebadged version of the Cadillac XT4.

“For competitive reasons, GM is not disclosing specifics or timing related to the plant’s future products at this time.”

Buick trademarked the Enspire moniker in the first half of December last year. In April 2018, the automaker revealed a concept with the same name that was powered by a 550-horsepower (410-kilowatt) electric powertrain allowing for a 370-mile (596-kilometer) range. However, the production version of this car, expected to arrive before the end of this year, is expected to use conventional internal combustion engines.

Moving back to the Lansing plant, GM says it has invested more than $600 million into the factory since 2009. It’s the newest U.S. assembly line of the automaker and has produced more than two million crossovers since it opened in 2006.

Source: General Motors