The CTR looks old but is thoroughly modern underneath the skin with a mostly carbon fiber monocoque.
Ruf will deliver the first example of its retro-styled CTR Anniversary and will debut the more modern looking GT at this year's Geneva Motor Show. This year is the Porsche overhauler's 80th anniversary since Alois Ruf Sr. founding of the firm in 1939 as a vehicle repair shop.
Ruf unveiled the CTR Anniversary as a prototype at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show that was appropriately called the CTR 2017 (gallery below). While the design looks like the classic 1987 Yellow Bird, it actually rides on Ruf's first in-house developed chassis. The monocoque is predominantly carbon fiber, except for steel crash structures at the front and rear. All of the body panels are carbon fiber, too. The lightweight material keeps the total weight to just 2,646 pounds (1,200 kilograms). For comparison, a 2020 911 Carrera 4S is 3,487 pounds (1,582 kilograms).
Ruf installs a twin-turbo 3.6-liter flat-six engine in the CTR Anniversary that produces 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). The coupe can reach a top speed of 224 miles per hour (360 kilometers per hour). For the 2017 prototype, which had very similar specs, Ruf estimated the CTR was capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3.5 seconds and to 124 mph (200 kph) in under 9 seconds.
The CTR 2017 had a double-wishbone layout at the front and rear with a pushrod configuration for the shocks. Ruf didn't any offer any details about the production version's setup in the model's announcement.
If you prefer a different look for your Rufs, then the new GT might be more your style. It uses the previous 991-generation Porsche 911 as a starting point. A 3.0-liter flat-six makes 515 hp (384 kW) and 476 lb-ft (645 Nm). The model has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and hit 62 mph in 3.4 seconds. More details about the GT, including photos, should arrive at the Geneva show.
RUF TO UNVEIL FIRST PRODUCTION CTR ANNIVERSARY AND ALL-NEW RUF GT AT THE 89TH GENEVA AUTO SHOW
The prototype RUF CTR 2017, now known as the RUF CTR Anniversary.
RUF Automobile will unveil the first production example of the RUF CTR Anniversary as well as the RUF GT next month in Geneva, Switzerland, kicking off the manufacturer’s 80th anniversary.
Pfaffenhausen, Germany (February 20, 2019) – RUF Automobile GmbH, manufacturer and creator of bespoke sports cars that combine performance and suitability for everyday use, will unveil two cars at the 89th Geneva Auto Show on March 5 in Hall 5 at Stand 5030 of the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. The first production example of the RUF CTR Anniversary, known in prototype form as the RUF CTR 2017, will be unveiled alongside the all-new RUF GT. The pair will act as anchors in the RUF booth alongside several other RUF models from throughout the companies 80-year history, including the eRuf which was presented at the Geneva motor show in 2009.
The first production example of the RUF CTR Anniversary will be delivered to its owner during the Geneva Auto Show. The model was first announced at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show on the 30th anniversary of the original CTR and produces 710 PS (700 BHP) from its twin-turbo 3.6L, flat-six engine. Weighing in at just 1,200 kilograms (2,640 pounds), the 2019 RUF CTR Anniversary has a top speed of 360 km/h (223 mph).
The all-new RUF GT is a Porsche 991-based model acting as an extension of the previous generation of the Porsche 911. The RUF GT features a 3.0 liter flat-six engine producing 522 PS (515 BHP), 645 Nm (476 ft-lbs) of torque and has a total weight of 1,450 kilograms (3,197 pounds). The launch-control equipped 7-speed double clutch gearbox helps the car accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds. The duck tail generates high downforce and keeps the RUF GT stable at its top speed of 320 kph (199 mph).
“Each year we hope to push the technological envelope further, creating a more enjoyable, more usable and better performing sports car,” said Estonia Ruf, marketing director of RUF Automobile GmbH. “The two cars being unveiled in Geneva are the pinnacle of their respective niche in the car world. They are the best options when it comes to pure driving pleasure. That was the goal from the start.”
This year marks the 80th anniversary for RUF Automobile, originally founded by Alois Ruf Sr. in 1939. The company will be celebrating its anniversary throughout 2019 both in Pfaffenhausen and at events around the globe. Use the hashtag #80YearsOfRUF to join in celebrating on social media.
In 1939, Alois Ruf Sr. first formed his company, AUTO RUF, as a general service garage. The company grew and in 1949 he added a gas station to the company complex. By 1955, Ruf Sr. recognized a need in Germany for a full-size tourist bus and challenged himself to build his own to run this as a separate business. In 1963, the company began specializing in Porsche vehicles, a direction that Alois Ruf Jr. vowed to continue when he assumed directorship of the company in 1974. In the following year, the first RUF-enhanced Porsche model made its debut. Now it is still family run by Alois and Estonia Ruf.
The Prototype RUF CTR Anniversary.
The eRuf, unveiled at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show, will be on display in the RUF stand.
2019 marks the 10th anniversary of RUF's electric sports car debut.