RUF TO UNVEIL FIRST PRODUCTION CTR ANNIVERSARY AND ALL-NEW RUF GT AT THE 89TH GENEVA AUTO SHOW



The prototype RUF CTR 2017, now known as the RUF CTR Anniversary.

RUF Automobile will unveil the first production example of the RUF CTR Anniversary as well as the RUF GT next month in Geneva, Switzerland, kicking off the manufacturer’s 80th anniversary.

Pfaffenhausen, Germany (February 20, 2019) – RUF Automobile GmbH, manufacturer and creator of bespoke sports cars that combine performance and suitability for everyday use, will unveil two cars at the 89th Geneva Auto Show on March 5 in Hall 5 at Stand 5030 of the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. The first production example of the RUF CTR Anniversary, known in prototype form as the RUF CTR 2017, will be unveiled alongside the all-new RUF GT. The pair will act as anchors in the RUF booth alongside several other RUF models from throughout the companies 80-year history, including the eRuf which was presented at the Geneva motor show in 2009.



The first production example of the RUF CTR Anniversary will be delivered to its owner during the Geneva Auto Show. The model was first announced at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show on the 30th anniversary of the original CTR and produces 710 PS (700 BHP) from its twin-turbo 3.6L, flat-six engine. Weighing in at just 1,200 kilograms (2,640 pounds), the 2019 RUF CTR Anniversary has a top speed of 360 km/h (223 mph).



The all-new RUF GT is a Porsche 991-based model acting as an extension of the previous generation of the Porsche 911. The RUF GT features a 3.0 liter flat-six engine producing 522 PS (515 BHP), 645 Nm (476 ft-lbs) of torque and has a total weight of 1,450 kilograms (3,197 pounds). The launch-control equipped 7-speed double clutch gearbox helps the car accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds. The duck tail generates high downforce and keeps the RUF GT stable at its top speed of 320 kph (199 mph).

“Each year we hope to push the technological envelope further, creating a more enjoyable, more usable and better performing sports car,” said Estonia Ruf, marketing director of RUF Automobile GmbH. “The two cars being unveiled in Geneva are the pinnacle of their respective niche in the car world. They are the best options when it comes to pure driving pleasure. That was the goal from the start.”



This year marks the 80th anniversary for RUF Automobile, originally founded by Alois Ruf Sr. in 1939. The company will be celebrating its anniversary throughout 2019 both in Pfaffenhausen and at events around the globe. Use the hashtag #80YearsOfRUF to join in celebrating on social media.



The exact time for the press conference will be announced soon.For more information on RUF automobiles, visit the RUF website at ruf-automobile.de/en/



ABOUT RUF AUTOMOBILE GMBH

In 1939, Alois Ruf Sr. first formed his company, AUTO RUF, as a general service garage. The company grew and in 1949 he added a gas station to the company complex. By 1955, Ruf Sr. recognized a need in Germany for a full-size tourist bus and challenged himself to build his own to run this as a separate business. In 1963, the company began specializing in Porsche vehicles, a direction that Alois Ruf Jr. vowed to continue when he assumed directorship of the company in 1974. In the following year, the first RUF-enhanced Porsche model made its debut. Now it is still family run by Alois and Estonia Ruf.



The Prototype RUF CTR Anniversary.



The eRuf, unveiled at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show, will be on display in the RUF stand.



2019 marks the 10th anniversary of RUF's electric sports car debut.

