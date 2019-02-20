The 2019 Mazda3 is an absolutely gorgeous entry in its segment, and now talented rendering artist X-Tomi Design imagines what a speedy Mazdaspeed3 (known in some markets as the MPS) variant would look like. Adding aggressive upgrades to the already stylish hatchback makes for quite a handsome hot hatch.

X-Tomi Design incorporates a sporty front fascia with inlets at the corners for sending cool air to the brakes. Bigger turbine-style wheels and red calipers behind them add an extra dose of style in addition to improving handling and braking. A black roof and mirror caps are also stealthy aesthetic upgrades. A low-profile spoiler attaches to the roof.

While this render looks great, don't expect to see a new Mazdaspeed3 on the market anytime soon. The company's global boss Akira Marumoto said in 2018, "We are not planning for MPS in the future." Unfortunately, Marumoto indicated the RX Vision wasn't going into production either, during the same interview.

The new Mazda3 goes on sale in the United States in March. It launches with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 186 horsepower (139 kilowatts) and 186 pound-feet (252 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can select between a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic, and the Mazda3 is available with front- and all-wheel drive. In addition, there are five-door hatchback and four-door sedan body styles. Prices start at $21,000.

Mazda will also offer the new Mazda3 with the Skyactiv-X supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with Spark Controlled Compression Ignition. American-market specs aren't yet available, but a brochure from Slovakia shows the European model making 178 hp (133 kW) and 164 lb-ft (222 Nm) of torque. At least there, the mill is available with both transmissions and drivetrain layouts.

Source: X-Tomi Design