Hop onto the driver’s seat of any Skoda model that has been around for a while and you won’t be particularly impressed by the layout of the dashboard. However, things will be different with the new Scala compact hatchback and the yet-to-be-released Kamiq subcompact crossover as these two will usher in a new look for Skoda’s cabins.

With fewer conventional buttons and bigger digital screens, the Mladá Boleslav marque is embracing a high-tech future where less is more by drawing simpler dashboards with uncluttered layouts. The switch to an entirely new dashboard design is evident in the adjacent sketch depicting the cabin of Skoda’s new Vision iV, a fully electric crossover-coupe we’ll see in less than two weeks.

Debuting on March 5 at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the zero-emissions concept will preview the brand’s very first electric vehicle based on the Volkswagen Group’s upcoming MEB platform. Eschewing the combustion engine means there’s no need for a central tunnel that takes up a significant amount of space in an ICE-powered car. That enables a considerably roomier cabin and more freedom for the designers to put their skills to good use.

Being a Skoda first and foremost, it comes as no surprise the Vision iV features an abundance of storage spaces throughout its ample cabin. Take for example the generous center armrest, with enough room below it to wirelessly charge two smartphones. The center of the dashboard sticks out a bit to create a ledge for the hand that plays with the tablet-style touchscreen to ensure ease of use.

The Czech automaker has also come up with a brand new steering wheel design featuring a minimalist look, with only two spokes. The company’s traditional logo has been replaced by the “Skoda” lettering on the center of the steering wheel, which will also be true for the tailgate of the aforementioned Euro-spec Kamiq also debuting in Geneva. The China-only Kodiaq GT is already rocking this look.

With a planned investment in electrification amounting to about €2 billion ($2.26B at current exchange rates), Skoda will have ten electrified models on sale by late 2022.

Source: Skoda