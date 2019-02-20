Porsche had to come out with a video explaining all 24 different versions of the vast 911 lineup, and while the 718 family is not nearly as large, it seems a new variation of the baby Zuffenhausen sports car is on the horizon. Caught enduring some harsh winter testing, this interesting prototype was obviously not the unreleased Spyder, yet it was a bit more exciting than the GTS.

While all the 718 Boxster models available on sale today have the dual exhaust tips next to each other in the middle of the rear bumper right below the license plate, this prototype was rocking a different setup. The placement of the tips with the wide separation between them is similar to what test vehicles of the rumored 718 Cayman GT4 Touring have been showing. This leads us to believe Porsche is looking to introduce a six-cylinder Boxster to slot between the GTS and Spyder.

Our spies are telling us the prototype they’ve caught on camera had a PDK transmission, and with prototypes of the 718 Cayman GT4 Touring showing a stick shift, it looks Porsche wants to please both worlds.

It’s not known at this point whether the six-cylinder versions bound to be positioned below the GT4 and Spyder will utilize the same specification of the flat-six engine. Should that be the case, the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter mill will allegedly pump out somewhere in the region of 420 horsepower. A weight loss compared to lesser Boxster / Cayman models is also in the works, as are additional hardware tweaks to justify what will be a significant premium.

Latest intel suggests the 718 Cayman GT will be unveiled in July on the occasion of the Goodwood Festival of Speed where we won’t be too surprised to find the equivalent Spyder as well.

Photos: CarPix