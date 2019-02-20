The future of the Cadillac CT6 is uncertain, to say the least, and literally no one within the automaker knows what’s going to happen with the luxury sedan. It may survive for one or two more years, but there’s still no full-blown commitment to keep it around from anyone in Cadillac. However, a new report brings some positivism claiming that the range-topping CT6 Platinum will get a 4.2-liter V8 engine.

The motor in question is a detuned version of the Blackwing unit that powered the limited edition CT6-V that was sold out in less than 24 hours after pre-orders started. Each of the 275 cars Cadillac sold had a twin-turbo V8 with 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) under the hood, while the CT6 Platinum will get a slightly detuned version with 500 hp (373 kW) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. Just like the limited-run CT6-V, the Platinum model will use a 10-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interestingly, according to data from order guides brought to our attention by CarsDirect, the CT6 Platinum will be more expensive than its more powerful brother. With a starting price of $96,790 with destination, the twin-turbo V8 sedan will be the most expensive CT6 ever built, priced $8,000 above the CT6-V and $9,000 more than the CT6 with 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine.

At this point, there’s no information about how many CT6 Platinum 4.2 models Cadillac will produce but we are already well into the 2019 model year so chances are it won’t be thousands. Still, the new range-topper won’t be marketed as a limited-edition vehicle so the number should be well above the 275 production mark of the CT6-V.

The Platinum trim is the most luxurious of the range and features goodies such as 20-way adjustable leather seats, 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and Cadillac’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system as standard.

Source: CarsDirect