The current Mercedes-Benz SL-Class has been around since 2013, and with a new model expected in 2021, Stuttgart is giving its posh GT car a grand sendoff. In this case we mean that literally and figuratively with this, the 2020 SL Grand Edition. Mercedes considers this an “especially exclusive” special model, available on the SL 450 and 550 as primarily an appearance package, though all Grand Edition Mercs will ride on a sports suspension option that firms things up and drops the car just a tad.

On the outside, Grand Edition models receive exclusive 10-spoke AMG forged wheels that measure 19 inches in front, and 20 inches at the rear. These wheels wear high-gloss black with polished faces to help ensure onlookers notice there’s something a bit different about this car. Graphite Grey is the only available exterior color in the U.S., and it’s complemented by chrome and matte silver trim on the front fascia for a unique look. Subtle SL Grand Edition badges on the fenders are the only other external clues to set the special car apart from the pack.

Inside, there’s a bit more bling as well. Tundra Brown Pearl leather with diamond quilting adorns the seats, with SL Grand Edition branding in the headrests. The neat shade of leather can also be found on the steering wheel, though the grip areas offer perforated black Nappa leather instead.

Long production runs for the SL-Class aren’t out of the ordinary. The previous-generation R230 stuck around for nine years and the fourth-gen R129 held on for 12 years. The present-day SL received a facelift a couple years ago, but with a new model on-deck, Mercedes is giving the current SL – as well as the SLC – some extra pomp and circumstance to close out the R231’s legacy.

Mercedes doesn’t say how many Grand Edition models will be built, or how much they will cost. However, we do know the special two-seaters won't hit dealerships until sometime next year.

