Ram pulled the covers off its new HD pickup lineup at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The 2500 and 3500 models pack impressive capabilities, especially with the turbocharged Cummins diesel in its top tune producing 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) of torque. Now, we know how much all of that power will cost with comprehensive pricing from Ram, which the automaker just released today. Spoiler alert – it’s not cheap. More on that in a bit.

"In launching the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickups and Chassis Cab trucks, we knew it was important to offer class-leading capability, features, and technology. But it's also important to offer our great products at a competitive price,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram for FCA. "We feel that we've delivered the right mix that Ram Truck customers – across a broad spectrum -- will appreciate."

Bigland certainly isn’t blowing smoke when he says broad spectrum. Base prices start at $33,395 for a 2500 Tradesman with two-wheel drive and a standard cab, and extend all the way to $67,050 for a 3500 Limited 4x4 Mega Cab. We include prices for all Ram HD models – and there are a lot of them – in the press release at the end of the article.

Keep in mind, all prices are MSRP figures that don’t include optional add-ons or destination charges. Also, these prices are for trucks equipped with the standard-issue 6.4-liter Hemi V8 and eight-speed automatic transmission. That mill offers 410 horsepower (306 kW) and 429 lb-ft (581 Nm) of torque.

We’ll have to wait until Ram launches its 2019 HD configurator to find out just how pricey these trucks can get once all the option boxes are checked, with two very notable exceptions. Ram tells us the 6.7-liter Cummins diesel with the six-speed automatic is $9,100 extra, while the high-output version (which gets you the coveted 1,000 lb-ft of twist) is $11,795 extra. Right away, that pushes the price of a Cummins-equipped 3500 Limited Mega Cab frightfully close to $80,000, and that’s just one option.

The HD pickup war is hotter – and stronger than ever. Ram’s big trucks are capable of towing 35,100 pounds in the right configuration, while Chevrolet’s new Silverado HD bests that figure by 400 pounds. Ford just revealed a mild facelift for its Super Duty line along with an all-new 7.3-liter pushrod V8, but the company hasn’t yet released information on power or towing/cargo capacities.

Source: Ram