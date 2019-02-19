A 3500 Limited Mega Cab starts at $67,050, and the high-output Cummins is an $11,795 option.

Ram pulled the covers off its new HD pickup lineup at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The 2500 and 3500 models pack impressive capabilities, especially with the turbocharged Cummins diesel in its top tune producing 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) of torque. Now, we know how much all of that power will cost with comprehensive pricing from Ram, which the automaker just released today. Spoiler alert – it’s not cheap. More on that in a bit.

See The New Ram HD:

2019 Ram HD Debuts With 1,000 LB-FT Of Torque, Tons Of Tech [UPDATE]
2019 Ram HD Laramie Longhorn Is A Leather-Wrapped Workhorse

"In launching the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickups and Chassis Cab trucks, we knew it was important to offer class-leading capability, features, and technology. But it's also important to offer our great products at a competitive price,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram for FCA. "We feel that we've delivered the right mix that Ram Truck customers – across a broad spectrum -- will appreciate." 

Bigland certainly isn’t blowing smoke when he says broad spectrum. Base prices start at $33,395 for a 2500 Tradesman with two-wheel drive and a standard cab, and extend all the way to $67,050 for a 3500 Limited 4x4 Mega Cab. We include prices for all Ram HD models – and there are a lot of them – in the press release at the end of the article.

2019 Ram Heavy Duty live NAIAS (Photo by Chris Amos)
340 Photos
2019 Ram Heavy Duty live NAIAS (Photo by Chris Amos) 2019 Ram Heavy Duty live NAIAS (Photo by Chris Amos) 2019 Ram Heavy Duty live NAIAS (Photo by Chris Amos) 2019 Ram Heavy Duty live NAIAS (Photo by Chris Amos) 2019 Ram Heavy Duty live NAIAS (Photo by Chris Amos) 2019 Ram Heavy Duty live NAIAS (Photo by Chris Amos) 2019 Ram Heavy Duty live NAIAS (Photo by Chris Amos)

Keep in mind, all prices are MSRP figures that don’t include optional add-ons or destination charges. Also, these prices are for trucks equipped with the standard-issue 6.4-liter Hemi V8 and eight-speed automatic transmission. That mill offers 410 horsepower (306 kW) and 429 lb-ft (581 Nm) of torque.

We’ll have to wait until Ram launches its 2019 HD configurator to find out just how pricey these trucks can get once all the option boxes are checked, with two very notable exceptions. Ram tells us the 6.7-liter Cummins diesel with the six-speed automatic is $9,100 extra, while the high-output version (which gets you the coveted 1,000 lb-ft of twist) is $11,795 extra. Right away, that pushes the price of a Cummins-equipped 3500 Limited Mega Cab frightfully close to $80,000, and that’s just one option.

Ram HD Versus The Competition:

Heavy Duty Pickup Truck Comparison: Super Duty vs Ram vs Silverado

The HD pickup war is hotter – and stronger than ever. Ram’s big trucks are capable of towing 35,100 pounds in the right configuration, while Chevrolet’s new Silverado HD bests that figure by 400 pounds. Ford just revealed a mild facelift for its Super Duty line along with an all-new 7.3-liter pushrod V8, but the company hasn’t yet released information on power or towing/cargo capacities.

Source: Ram

Gallery: 2019 Ram HD Laramie Longhorn

2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Interior
17 Photos
2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Interior 2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Interior 2019 Ram HD Laramie Longhorn Exterior 2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Interior 2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Interior 2019 Ram HD Laramie Longhorn Exterior 2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Interior

Ram 2500

Ram 2500
Explore Reviews

More photos

Mopar 2019 Ram 2500 Concept
Mopar 2019 Ram 2500 Concept
2019 Ram Heavy Duty with Sport package
2019 Ram Heavy Duty with Sport package
2019 Ram Heavy Duty
2019 Ram Heavy Duty
2020 Ram 2500 HD Spy Shots With Interior
2020 Ram 2500 HD Spy Shots With Interior
2020 Ram HD Lineup Spy Shots
2020 Ram HD Lineup Spy Shots
Ram Power Wagon Spy Shots
Ram Power Wagon Spy Shots
Hide press releaseShow press release

Ram Announces Pricing of New 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Pickups and Chassis Cab Trucks

 

  • New 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 -- the Heavy Duty pickup segment’s benchmark for ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology -- starts at $33,395
  • 1,000-lb.-ft. High-output Cummins Turbo Diesel priced at $11,795.
  • 2019 Ram 3500, 45000 and 5500 Chassis Cab commercial trucks – Ram’s heaviest haulers, built for unforgiving duty cycles -- start at $34,750

 

February 19, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ram Truck today announced the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck will have a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $33,395 plus $1,695 destination fee.
 
"In launching the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickups and Chassis Cab trucks, we knew it was important to offer class-leading capability, features and technology. But it's also important to offer our great products at a competitive price,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Truck Brand – FCA. "We feel that we've delivered the right mix that Ram Truck customers – across a broad spectrum -- will appreciate." 

The new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is available in a wide range of offerings, from the well-equipped Ram 2500 Tradesman regular cab 4x2’s $33,395 MSRP to the technology-leading Ram 3500 Limited Mega Cab 4x4 with 12-inch Uconnect 4C touchscreen at $67,050 plus destination.
 
Pricing of all models reflects the standard 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine with 8-speed automatic transmission. The optional 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission is $9,100, while the optional 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque Cummins High Output (3500 only), mated to the Aisin 6-speed transmission, is $11,795.

 

The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation, and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty line of pickups steps forward with the full force of modern capability.
 
The new Ram Heavy Duty made its worldwide debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January where its class-leading capability with the segment’s highest torque ratings, highest towing at 35,100 lbs. and highest payload at 7,680 lbs. wrote the headlines.
 
The new Ram Heavy Duty also will deliver new features and technologies that make hitching trailers easier and provide confidence while towing.  New features include adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, both with full stop while towing, 360-degree surround-view camera, trailer reverse guidance, cargo-view camera with dynamic gridlines, auxiliary cameras and bed-lowering mode.

 

The new 2019 Ram 3500, 45000 and 5500 Chassis Cab commercial trucks also recently made their debut at the Chicago Auto Show earlier this month.  The Chassis Cab lineup will have a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $34,750 plus $1,695 destination fee.

 

The new 2019 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab will usher in a new generation of work trucks—one that leads the segment in capability, but also never-before-offered comfort and technology. Ram Chassis Cab trucks are the most durable, most capable and most confident cab and chassis trucks Ram has ever engineered. Ram’s heaviest haulers are built for unforgiving duty cycles while achieving new levels of efficiency and up-fitter friendliness.

 

About Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Pickups

 

Ram is introducing the most powerful pickup ever – the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty.

 

The Ram Heavy Duty pickup is the first to break the 1,000 ft.-lb. barrier and tow more than 35,000 lbs. But comfort does not take a back seat to capability in new Ram Heavy Duty pickups. Ram has improved the towing and hauling experience by focusing on confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety, while adding many features from the award-winning 2019 Ram 1500.

 

The new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty was designed from the outset to deliver the segment’s highest levels of capability, without compromising comfort. With 35 all-new and 21 class-exclusive features, Ram combines benchmark performance with strength, luxury and technology. Ram Heavy Duty trucks offer better ride quality than competitors’ trucks, made possible by a five-link coil suspension or optional air suspension on Ram 2500 and a supplemental air bag suspension option on Ram 3500.

 

Ram trucks are proven to last, built with a commitment to quality, reliability and durability.

 

About Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab Trucks

 

The 2019 Ram Chassis Cab brings the highest capability, advanced technology and premium trims to the commercial work truck segment.

The new 2019 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab Trucks will usher in a new generation of work trucks – one that leads the segment in capability, but also never-before-offered technology and premium appointments.

Ram Chassis Cab trucks are the most durable, most capable and most confident cab and chassis trucks Ram has engineered with a segment-leading towing capacity up to 35,220 pounds, the highest Gross Combined Weight Rating of 43,000 pounds and payload up to 12,510 pounds, Ram’s heaviest haulers are built for unforgiving duty cycles while achieving new levels of efficiency and up-fitter friendliness.

 

       
VEHICLE LINE   MODEL MSRP
      (Excl. Dest.)1
       
 Ram 2500 Pickup       
 2500 4x2 Reg Cab Tradesman - LWB   DJ2L62  $33,395
 2500 4x2 Reg Cab Bighorn - LWB   DJ2H62  $37,645
 2500 4x4 Reg Cab Tradesman - LWB   DJ7L62  $36,295
 2500 4x4 Reg Cab Bighorn - LWB   DJ7H62  $40,545
 2500 4x2 Crew Cab Tradesman - SWB   DJ2L91  $36,950
 2500 4x2 Crew Cab Tradesman - LWB   DJ2L92  $37,150
 2500 4x2 Crew Cab Bighorn - SWB   DJ2H91  $42,100
 2500 4x2 Crew Cab Bighorn - LWB   DJ2H92  $42,300
 2500 4x2 Crew Cab Laramie - SWB   DJ2P91  $49,100
 2500 4x2 Crew Cab Laramie - LWB   DJ2P92  $49,300
 2500 4x2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn - SWB   DJ2R91  $56,300
 2500 4x2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn - LWB   DJ2R92  $56,500
 2500 4x2 Crew Cab Limited - SWB   DJ2M91  $61,300
 2500 4x2 Crew Cab Limited - LWB   DJ2M92  $61,000
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Tradesman - SWB   DJ7L91  $39,850
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Tradesman - LWB   DJ7L92  $40,050
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Bighorn - SWB   DJ7H91  $45,000
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Bighorn - LWB   DJ7H92  $45,200
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Laramie - SWB   DJ7P91  $52,000
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Laramie - LWB   DJ7P92  $52,200
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Power Wagon - SWB   DJ7X91  $52,900
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn - SWB   DJ7R91  $59,200
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn - LWB   DJ7R92  $59,400
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Limited - SWB   DJ7M91  $64,200
 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Limited - LWB   DJ7M92  $63,900
 2500 4x4 Mega Cab Bighorn - SWB   DJ7H81  $46,500
 2500 4x4 Mega Cab Laramie - SWB   DJ7P81  $53,500
 2500 4x4 Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn - SWB   DJ7R81  $60,700
 2500 4x4 Mega Cab Limited - SWB   DJ7M81  $65,700
       
 Ram 3500 Pickup       
 3500 4x2 Reg Cab Tradesman - LWB   D23L62  $34,845
 3500 4x2 Reg Cab Bighorn - LWB   D23H62  $39,095
 3500 4x4 Reg Cab Tradesman - LWB   D28L62  $37,645
 3500 4x4 Reg Cab Bighorn - LWB   D28H62  $41,895
 3500 4x2 Crew Cab Tradesman - SWB   D23L91  $38,300
 3500 4x2 Crew Cab Tradesman - LWB   D23L92  $38,500
 3500 4x2 Crew Cab Bighorn - SWB   D23H91  $43,450
 3500 4x2 Crew Cab Bighorn - LWB   D23H92  $43,650
 3500 4x2 Crew Cab Laramie - SWB   D23P91  $50,450
 3500 4x2 Crew Cab Laramie - LWB   D23P92  $50,650
 3500 4x2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn - SWB   D23R91  $57,650
 3500 4x2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn - LWB   D23R92  $57,850
 3500 4x2 Crew Cab Limited - SWB   D23M91  $62,650
 3500 4x2 Crew Cab Limited - LWB   D23M92  $62,350
 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Tradesman - SWB   D28L91  $41,200
 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Tradesman - LWB   D28L92  $41,400
 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Bighorn - SWB   D28H91  $46,350
 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Bighorn - LWB   D28H92  $46,550
 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Laramie - SWB   D28P91  $53,350
 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Laramie - LWB   D28P92  $53,550
 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn - SWB   D28R91  $60,550
 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn - LWB   D28R92  $60,750
 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Limited - SWB   D28M91  $65,550
 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Limited - LWB   D28M92  $65,250
 3500 4x4 Mega Cab Bighorn - SWB   D28H81  $47,850
 3500 4x4 Mega Cab Laramie - SWB   D28P81  $54,850
 3500 4x4 Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn - SWB   D28R81  $62,050
 3500 4x4 Mega Cab Limited - SWB   D28M81  $67,050