The Mercedes-Benz Unimog is easily one of the most iconic 4x4s of all time. With a well-deserved reputation as a go-anywhere, do-anything monster of a vehicle, it's only natural that we'd like to see what the newest version can do.

Knowing this, Mercedes-Benz produced a video showing off the Unimog's impressive skills, tackling all sorts of terrain, obstacles, and elevation changes at a proving ground optimized for intensive off-road testing.

Deep water fording, extreme articulation, hill ascent & descent – nothing seems to upset the bright yellow, four-seat Unimog. Later in in the video, we get to see the Unimog's cousin, the Zetros, do much of the same.

The pacing of the video is relaxing, almost soothing. Maybe it's because nothing seems to faze these huge trucks. It's the perfect mid-afternoon meditation, and it makes us feel like anything is possible. Breathe deep, hold it for a moment, now let it out. Namaste.

Our favorite part of the video comes when the Unimog climbs up a steep hill – in reverse gear. First, it descends the hill, at such a steep angle that the driver is nearly staring at the ground through the windshield. Once at the bottom, the truck shifts into reverse gear and effortlessly climbs up the hill the way it came. No fuss, no drama – the Unimog really is something else.

Like many trucks and utility vehicles, it's clear, even from this video, that the Mercedes-Benz Unimog has "grown up." It's more comfortable, technologically advanced, and civilized than ever before. What is also apparent, though, is that the Unimog has not compromised the unparalleled off-road ability it has built its reputation on. Wherever you need to go, the Unimog will get you there.

Source: Mercedes-Benz