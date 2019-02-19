The iconic French fashion designer Coco Chanel once famously said that luxury is the opposite of vulgarity. We're still on the fence about whether this extroverted, sparkly Bugatti Chiron is vulgar or not.

Right away, it's hard to miss the paint. Supercar Blondie (which is like regular Blondie but with more horsepower and less guitars) explains that the Japanese owner has a friend who developed the flakes used in the sparkly bright blue paint, and that Bugatti ended up naming the paint after the owner.

Of course, anyone who have ever seen a fiberglass kit car from the '70s, a custom lowrider from the '80s, or a bass fishing boat from the '90s has seen metalflake paint jobs like this plenty of times. Seeing it on a hypercar is a new experience for sure, but we're not sure if it's just a little too intense.

One saving grace is the orange contrasting interior, which naturally offsets the blue well. According to Supercar Blondie, the owner ordered over a million dollars in options (including that expensive bass-boat paint job) on his Chiron, and a few of them are quite nice.

The brake calipers appear to use a classic prewar Bugatti font, and are painted to match that contrasting interior. The underside of the spoiler, also in orange, bears a giant facsimile of Ettore Bugatti's signature, while the mirrors have small French flags painted on.

We appreciate the nods to Bugatti's prewar racing history, right down to the shade of blue chosen for the exterior paint. Again, we're just not sure about that metalflake. We'd like to see it in the sun, but apparently, the owner doesn't bring this rare beast out often, so we may never know. Without Supercar Blondie, we'd never know that this car even existed.

Source: Supercar Blondie on YouTube