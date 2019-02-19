In the first half of October last year, we shared the first spy photos of the facelifted Opel Insignia Sports Tourer. We were quite surprised to see the German brand is already cooking up a refresh for its flagship non-SUV model and today we have another batch of photos to confirm that work is indeed already underway. This time around, we have the chance to take a look at the Insignia Grand Sport which is essentially the liftback version of the second generation model.

8 Photos

Just like with the wagon trial car from a couple of months ago, this new prototype has camouflage covering its front fascia so that’s probably where most of the changes will be made. We expect to see a new radiator grille, a different bumper shape, and possibly a new design for the headlights. Speaking of the front lamps, seen here is a lesser version of the Insignia with traditional halogen bulbs, while full LEDs are available for the more expensive models in the range.

There’s also something happening at the back where the taillights and the brand’s logo are covered in black tape, but it’s probably there to hide just a minor revision of light clusters’ design.

Far more significant and important changes could be planned for under the hood, where the Insignia will likely switch to PSA-sourced engines. The French automaker is no longer supplying the diesel motors for the Ford Mondeo which now has in-house developed EcoBlue powertrains, but the HDI units are expected to get a new application in the revised Insignia.

Opel has already updated the vehicle’s infotainment system so it should carry over without major changes. Some new customization options might be offered for the interior, but that’s just a normal upgrade for a mid-life facelift.

Photos: CarPix