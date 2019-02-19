The polarizing design was among the "best-ranked designs" for the HD truck.

When Chevrolet revealed the new 2020 Silverado HD in early December last year, almost everyone on the internet was shocked by its front end design. The tough look wasn’t warmly welcomed, to say the least, but it turns out people who are actually going to buy the new Heavy Duty truck find the double stacked headlight design attractive. How so? Chevy’s marketing managers know the answer.

More precisely, Hugh Milne, Silverado’s marketing manager, who spoke to Autoblog.com at the Chicago Auto Show earlier this month. When asked by our colleagues what the automaker thinks of outcry about the Silverado HD’s design on the internet, he had a pretty solid argument:

"How much of that reaction is from people who actually buy these trucks?,” he told the online publication. “I read all that stuff, I hear about all that. All of our research that we ever did on this, we're talking to Heavy Duty buyers of all brands. This front end and this design over the top was one of our best-ranked designs.”

Apparently, focus groups are to blame for the looks of the new Silverado HD. "Top ranked" designs don’t necessarily mean good designs, at least for the average customer who is not buying an HD truck. On the other hand, truck buyers are most likely to enjoy tough-looking vehicles so, frankly, that logic makes a lot of sense.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD

Simply put, the polarizing front end design of the new Silverado HD is the result of marketing research. If you don’t like how the truck looks, you are probably not going to buy an HD truck anyway, regardless of the brand and model. If you do find it attractive, however, chances are high you will be interested in one of the most capable pickups on the market today.

