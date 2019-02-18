Both have a displacement of 3.0 liters but use a different fuel.
Audi is putting the finishing touches on its SQ8 performance SUV which should use a twin-turbo V8 but we are still at least a couple of months away from its debut. In the meantime, the German manufacturer has two new V6 powertrains for its most expensive high-riding vehicle that are limited exclusively to the European market.
The first one is receiving the Q8 55 TFSI designation and is a 3.0-liter TFSI turbo gasoline motor with a peak power of 340 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and a maximum torque of 367 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) between 1,370 and 4,500 rpm. In this configuration, the luxury SUV can accelerate from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 5.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically governed to 155 mph (250 kph).
The other new addition to the lineup up is a 231-hp (170-kW) 3.0-liter diesel V6. It has the same torque rating as the 3.0 TFSI which is available between 1,750 and 3,250 rpm. It’s slightly slower to 62 mph (100 kph) off the line at 7.1 seconds and the top speed is a bit lower at 145 mph (233 kph). Both engines use support from a mild-hybrid 48-volt system for which Audi claims is able to improve fuel consumption by up to 0.7 liters per 100 kilometers.
Just like the rest of the Q8’s powertrains, the two new V6 engines are mated as standard to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and, of course, a Quattro permanent all-wheel drive. Both the Q8 55 TFSI and Q8 45 TDI ride on 19-inch wheels with 265/55 tires from factory. In Germany, the new gas-powered model has a starting price of €76,300 (about $86,410 at the current rates), while the compression ignition variant starts at €73,300 ($83,000).
Source: Audi
Gallery: 2019 Audi Q8 official photos
Audi is expanding the engine line-up for its luxury SUV, the Q8, by adding two V6 engine versions. Beginning now, customers can also order the Q family’s top model with a powerful 3.0 TFSI and an additional variant of the 3.0 TDI.
The Audi Q8 brings together the best of both worlds – the elegance of a four-door luxury coupe and the practical talents of a SUV. The generously dimensioned interior with variable luggage compartment, state-of-the-art operating and suspension technologies as well as intelligent assist systems make it a composed companion for business and leisure. Now, the large SUV coupe appeals to an even broader range of customers thanks to two new engine versions.
The new Audi Q8 55 TFSI* is equipped with a six-cylinder spark-ignition engine with three liters of engine displacement and direct injection that produces 250 kW (340 metric hp). In the wide rpm range from 1,370 to 4,500 revolutions per minute, it develops a maximum torque of 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft). Thanks to the turbocharged gasoline engine, the Audi Q8 sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.9 seconds. Its maximum speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155.3 mph).
The second new engine is an additional version of the three-liter diesel. It provides 170 kW (231 metric hp) of power and also develops ample torque of 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft). The plateau is available between 1,750 and 3,250 rpm. From a standing start, the Audi Q8 45 TDI* accelerates to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 7.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 233 km/h (144.8 mph).
All engines in the Audi Q8 work in conjunction with the mild hybrid system, which can reduce consumption by up to 0.7 liters per 100 kilometers in customer operation. Its most important components are a lithium-ion battery and a belt alternator starter (BAS) that supplies the 48 V main electrical system of the SUV coupe with electricity. When decelerating, the BAS enables up to 12 kW of energy to be recovered and feeds this into the battery. At speeds between 55 and 160 km/h (34.2 and 99.4 mph), the Q8 can coast for up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off when the driver lets off the accelerator. The BAS then restarts the six-cylinder quickly and very smoothly. The start-stop range begins at 22 km/h (13.7 mph).
An eight-speed tiptronic and the quattro permanent all-wheel drive also take care of power transfer in the new engine versions. Both Q8 variants are fitted with 19-inch wheels with 265/55 tires as standard. The suspension with damper control and the Audi drive select dynamic handling system are also part of the standard equipment, along with the top infotainment system MMI Navigation plus and the Audi virtual cockpit. Operation is via two touchscreen displays with haptic and acoustic feedback. The Audi Q8 55 TFSI has a list price of €76,300 in Germany, the Q8 45 TDI €73,300.
Fuel consumption of the models named above
(Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions figures given in ranges depend on the chosen equipment level)
Audi Q8 55 TFSI:
Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 9.1 - 8.9;
Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 207 - 202
Audi Q8 45 TDI:
Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.7 - 6.4;
Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 176 - 169