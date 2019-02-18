Audi is putting the finishing touches on its SQ8 performance SUV which should use a twin-turbo V8 but we are still at least a couple of months away from its debut. In the meantime, the German manufacturer has two new V6 powertrains for its most expensive high-riding vehicle that are limited exclusively to the European market.

The first one is receiving the Q8 55 TFSI designation and is a 3.0-liter TFSI turbo gasoline motor with a peak power of 340 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and a maximum torque of 367 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) between 1,370 and 4,500 rpm. In this configuration, the luxury SUV can accelerate from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 5.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically governed to 155 mph (250 kph).

The other new addition to the lineup up is a 231-hp (170-kW) 3.0-liter diesel V6. It has the same torque rating as the 3.0 TFSI which is available between 1,750 and 3,250 rpm. It’s slightly slower to 62 mph (100 kph) off the line at 7.1 seconds and the top speed is a bit lower at 145 mph (233 kph). Both engines use support from a mild-hybrid 48-volt system for which Audi claims is able to improve fuel consumption by up to 0.7 liters per 100 kilometers.

Just like the rest of the Q8’s powertrains, the two new V6 engines are mated as standard to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and, of course, a Quattro permanent all-wheel drive. Both the Q8 55 TFSI and Q8 45 TDI ride on 19-inch wheels with 265/55 tires from factory. In Germany, the new gas-powered model has a starting price of €76,300 (about $86,410 at the current rates), while the compression ignition variant starts at €73,300 ($83,000).

Source: Audi