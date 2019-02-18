Hide press release Show press release

Nissan x OPUS concept camper uses second-life EV batteries to power ‘off-grid’ adventures



Nissan Energy ROAM is a portable, all-in-one, weatherproof power pack that uses Nissan's EV battery technology

Concept camper makes world debut at The Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show, The NEC, Birmingham, UK

(19-24 February)

LONDON, UK – Nissan Energy and OPUS Campers have collaborated on a smart camping concept that uses second-life Nissan electric vehicle batteries to deliver up to a week's worth of remote power for 'off-grid' adventures.

The Nissan x OPUS concept integrates the recently unveiled Nissan Energy ROAM, a portable, all-in-one, weatherproof power pack harnessing Nissan's EV battery technology for convenient, emission-free and silent power on the go.

With a storage capacity of 700Wh and a power output of 1kW, the ROAM's lithium-ion cells are recovered from first-generation Nissan electric vehicles, ensuring a sustainable second-life for the batteries.

Mounted in a special compartment at the front of the OPUS, the Nissan Energy ROAM unit provides a power supply to both the 230v circuit and the 12v circuit (via recharging of the on-board leisure battery which powers the 12v system). This helps support enough energy autonomy for around seven days of camping, with assistance from a solar panel accessory.

The concept allows campers to remain connected and enjoy the comforts of home, whilst having the freedom to travel to remote areas. Uniquely, Nissan Energy ROAM can be removed from its housing within the camper and recharged away from the campsite via a standard 230v domestic socket, or by plugging into a solar panel accessory.

A demonstration of Nissan's Intelligent Mobility vision, Nissan Energy ROAM is a real-world example of how the company is integrating its battery technology and EV expertise into entirely new business sectors. This is delivering cleaner, more sustainable solutions to those who need power on the go.

Francisco Carranza, managing director, Nissan Energy said: "Nissan's leadership in energy services means we are not only transforming the way people drive, but also the way we live. The Nissan x OPUS concept is a real-world example of how Nissan Energy ROAM can integrate into our lifestyles – in this case the hugely popular leisure activity of camping."

He added: "Our customers already have the ability to take control of their energy use at home through Nissan's residential storage solutions. Now we can give them complete independence to experience 'off-grid' adventures. The new Nissan Energy ROAM can deliver clean, sustainable power to the most remote of locations, and be enjoyed by everyone."

Jonathan Harrison, managing director, OPUS said: "OPUS owners really love getting out into the wild and enjoying the more remote corners of the countryside. At the moment, to go 'off-grid' for any lengthy period, you either turn to a fossil-fuel generator – which isn't good for air quality or a peaceful camping ambience – or you compromise on the power you can use with existing battery solutions."

He added: "This new concept integrating Nissan Energy ROAM is answering real customer needs. Soon campers might be able to take whichever road – or unbeaten track – they choose, safe in the knowledge they will be connected to a robust and sustainable energy supply."

The Nissan x OPUS concept will make its public debut on the OPUS stand at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show at The NEC, Birmingham, UK from 19-24 February 2019.

The AIR OPUS® range starts from £15,995/approx. €18,000. OPUS has a manufacturing base in the UK, with distribution across Europe, North America and Australia/New Zealand.

Designed for both professional and leisure use, Nissan Energy ROAM offers a clean, sustainable solution for customers needing electricity on the go. It will launch in European markets later this year. Local market pricing will be announced in due course.

For more information about the Nissan x OPUS concept, watch the video here:





Nissan x OPUS in detail:

The innovative AIR OPUS, launched in 2017, uses AIR pole technology with an onboard compressor to inflate the camper in around 90 seconds. The lightweight and compact design of the OPUS makes it an ideal companion for off-road camping and going 'off the grid'.

Inside the Nissan x OPUS there's cooking equipment, a seating/dining area and sleeping accommodation for up to six people. Meeting the demands of the 'connected camper', the concept also delivers an extensive specification to keep even the most tech-focused camper satisfied in the great outdoors.

The Nissan x OPUS offers a 230v outlet for powering household appliances; USB sockets for charging smartphones or other peripherals; LED lighting in the canopy; a 4G mobile WiFi hotspot for up to 10 devices; and even a digital projector with pull-up screen for enjoying movies during the evenings.

To keep campers well fed at the end of a long day's hike, there's a 230v portable microwave, two-burner gas hob and a fridge.

On the exterior, the Nissan x OPUS is firmly ready for adventure with off-road tyres and alloy wheels; racks for two bicycles and even a kayak carrier mount.

Powering the Nissan x OPUS:

Delivering 700Wh of storage capacity and a power output of 1kW, the Nissan Energy ROAM is able to extend the OPUS' energy independence to around seven days, based on the combined capacity of the leisure battery, Nissan Energy ROAM battery and one to two recharges of a 400W solar panel accessory (which takes 2-4 hours* per recharge). This enables more adventurous campers to go completely off the grid for up to a week.

When a top-up charge is needed, Nissan Energy ROAM is easily removed from the modified front compartment. The unit can then be plugged into any standard 230v socket and recharged in around an hour. The efficiency of the concept is that the Nissan x OPUS can remain at its remote camping spot without needing to be towed back to an 'on-grid' power source.

Alternatively, if a 230v socket is nowhere near the camping location, the Nissan Energy ROAM is equipped with a DC input for a solar panel energy feed. A 400-watt solar panel solution can fully recharge the unit in two to four hours*.

To find out more about the AIR OPUS®, visit; https://www.opuscamper.co.uk/

To find out more about the Nissan Qashqai, visit; https://www.nissan.co.uk/vehicles/new-vehicles/qashqai.html

*STC: Standard Test Conditions are defined as the solar irradiation of one kilowatt (kW) per square metre, a module temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a solar irradiation angle of 45 degrees. Using a solar panel accessory, the charge time will depend on the solution used as well as the solar irradiation.

