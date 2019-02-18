As we have already reported, Hyundai-Kia has plans to launch 13 new models in 2019. These should include a new generation Sonata, which should become a global player and receive a wagon version for Europe, as well as the first production SUV from Genesis. Apparently, one of the other new models might be a tiny crossover by Hyundai which is reportedly going to debut at the New York Auto Show in mid-April.

According to our colleagues from MotorTrend, the South Korean manufacturer wants to go below the Kona with an even smaller and more affordable offering. It will be available in the United States as an entry-level crossover with a traditional shape as opposed to the Kona’s funky design.

"It's smaller and it's distinctively different than Kona," SangYup Lee, head of the Hyundai Global Design Center in Namyang, South Korea, told the publication. “So imagine Kona as a really fast profile, distinctive, iconic character to it, but this one is almost very boxy, bold, bull-doggy character."

The new unnamed crossover will serve as the brand's base high-riding vehicle in the U.S. and will be aimed at even younger buyers than the Kona. Despite its size, it should be a relatively practical vehicle thanks to its straightforward design approach. It won’t be based on the platform of the Kona, which likely means it will be underpinned by the architecture of the i10 and Kia Picanto.

Logic tells us Hyundai is probably going to offer the small crossover in other markets as well, including Europe where it should fight models such as the new Suzuki Jimny. Of course, nothing is official at this point, but top managers from the automaker told Automotive News last month that the car is under consideration and a final decision should be taken soon.

Note: Hyundai Saga concept pictured at the top of this article.

Source: MotorTrend