It’s a known fact by now that Ferrari is looking to electrify its lineup in the years to come, with the product roadmap published last September revealing plans for a roughly 60-percent hybrid mix by 2022. In fact, it was only last week when the company’s CEO, Louis Camilleri, announced during an investor call plans to introduce a hybrid V8 model later this year. Is this the car in question? Perhaps.

Spotted roaming the streets of Stuttgart in Germany, the mysterious prancing horse is said to have an electrified powertrain. The spy photographer believes the car is packing a V6 rather than a V8, so we might, in fact, be looking at the revival of the Dino with an electric twist. The partially camouflaged body leads us to believe the car is related to the 488, but this might just be a test mule hiding a lot more than meets the eye.

Interestingly, the very same YouTuber shared back in November 2018 another spy video shot at night also in Germany with another test vehicle featuring the exact same camouflage and an identical “Bosch” sticker on the driver’s door.

If this is the V8-powered model due later this year, we won’t be seeing it at the Geneva Motor Show next month. Ferrari has said it will premiere its new addition to the range at a dedicated event before kicking off customer deliveries early 2020. Details are scarce at the moment of writing, but rumor has it the combined output will exceed the 711 horsepower available in the 488 Pista.

Ferrari has plans to introduce 15 new models by the end of 2022, including the hugely controversial Purosangue SUV. That one too will offer a hybrid powertrain to further signal Maranello’s decision to embrace electrification across the range.

Videos: DrGumoLunatic

