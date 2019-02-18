GMC sure knows how to fire up Mondays by launching the 2020 Acadia. Aside from its refreshed look, the midsize crossover comes with a variety of changes on the inside, along with a new turbocharged engine option and a fresh AT4 variant to extend the range even further.

Up front, the 2020 Acadia gets a redesigned grille to be crowned by a range-standard LED lighting and the GMC signature C-shaped head- and tail-lights. The AT4 features a more aggressive exterior styling that's highlighted by black chrome finish and sporty dark interior with contrasting accents.

The Acadia Denali trim remains in the lineup with an easily distinguishable chromed exterior and light interior with an open-pore wood accent on the dashboard.

One of the major highlights of the refreshed 2020 Acadia is the availability of an all-new dual-scroll turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. It will sit side-by-side with the 2.5L inline-four and the 3.6L V6 engines that have been carried over from its predecessor.

The new turbo four-pot mill is rated at a GMC-estimated 230 horsepower (172 kW) and 258 lb-ft of torque (350 Nm). It promises maximum power with its high valve lift, and greater fuel efficiency with its low valve lift. It also utilizes an Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) that disables two cylinders in light load conditions to optimize efficiency. This new engine is standard in SLT and Denali level trims.

In addition to the new engine, a fresh nine-speed transmission will now come standard on all variants of the 2020 Acadia. It will be controlled via GMC's Electronic Precision Shift – a system that replaces the stick with push buttons and pull triggers.

Additional technologies inside the 2020 Acadia include a 15-watt wireless charging, a high definition rear vision digital camera (standard on SLT, AT4 or Denali and available on SLE), eBoost brake system that's standard with the new 2.0L Turbo engine, and suspension refinements that enhance ride and handling.

The 2020 GMC Acadia will hit showrooms this fall and will be produced at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly plant.

Source: GMC