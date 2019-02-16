CarWow has been fond of drag races and we follow them as much as you do. While the common theme of drag races would be those with similar power output or those that compete within the same segment, this one is a bit different.

A BMW M5 Competition faces two tuned two-door coupes: a 10-year-old ES Motor-modified Porsche 911 (997) Turbo S and a Litchfield-tuned Nissan GT-R. A bit odd for a matchup, right? So, what gives?

Apparently, these cars are on the same ground when it comes to price – £100,000 or $128,960 at the current exchange rates. Since the variety of the matchup is a bit outlandish, let's crunch the numbers first to see how each of the cars compete when it comes to their spec sheets.

8 Photos

The Nissan GT-R Track Pack that's tuned by Litchfield can produce up to 640 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque. It weighs 3,858 pounds with a bit of an advantage with its all-wheel drivetrain.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S, on the other hand, is the lightest among the three at 3,638 pounds. It's also the most powerful with 760 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. Not bad for a 10-year-old car, really.

Now, here's the clincher. The BMW M5 Competition is essentially a sedan with four doors. The odd duck of the group, it's also the heaviest at around 4,300 pounds while having the least power figures at 625 hp and 553 lb-ft torque.

While it's obvious as to which one would win a quarter-mile drag race, we still think that the BMW won on the premise itself. With the same price as with the other two, you get a car that can seat more than two, can carry the luggage of more than two people, and still perform as much as the others. What's not to love?

For us, whichever won the drag race, the Bimmer still won our hearts. Watch the video on top of this page for the results.

Source: CarWow via Youtube