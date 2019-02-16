McLaren enjoyed a "momentous year" in terms of sales in 2018, according to the supercar manufacturer's CEO Mike Flewitt.

The Woking firm's sales rose by 44 percent to 4,806 units last year, the record demand was helped by the introduction of new entry-level models in its Sports Series range.

As with many premium automakers, McLaren's biggest market was the U.S., which accounted for over a third of the company's total sales. Meanwhile, China sales grew by 122 percent, accounting for seven percent of the company's overall output.

Since its inception in 2010, McLaren's road car business has enjoyed sales growth year upon year. It is aiming to continue that trend and sell 6,000 cars annually by 2025.

The plan is part of its Track25 business plan, which also included the launch of the limited-run 600LT and Senna, which were among the first of 18 new cars from McLaren. Following those will be the 720 Spider, Speedtail hypercar, and 600LT Spider.