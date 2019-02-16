Gamers and sim racers in the Xbox community have some new toys to play with. The latest editions to the wildly popular Forza Horizon 4 video game cover the spectrum from wild to gargantuan, with a bit of fantasy thrown in for good measure.

Fans of vintage American iron will embrace the iconic 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible. In America’s golden age of gigantic fins and miles of chrome, the Eldorado Biarritz was at the top. This two-door convertible was 19 feet long and weighed 2.5 tons, and now you can blitz around the digital English countryside in one. Perhaps more at home on those narrow roads is the reborn TVR Griffith. Production models aren’t yet available in real life, but the 2018 pre-production version has been modeled for Forza and is ready for action.

Those two cars are available for purchase, but there are also a pair of freebies in the mix. This time, inspiration stems not from the real world, but another popular gaming title – Final Fantasy XV. The Regalia is a snazzy convertible with a miles-long hood and a bit of Rolls-Royce flair, and because everything is better with big tires, there’s the Regalia Type-D. Not only does the Type-D get a massive suspension lift, but there are lights on the windshield pillar and cool Batman-like exhaust outlets out the sides.

5 Photos

Forza Horizon 4 is surprisingly addicting for car fans. Aside from stunning visuals, the sim incorporates different seasons of the year that offer unique challenges in addition to the racing action. Some areas are only accessible in winter when lakes are frozen, while fall can make the most of the title’s 4K capability with some beautiful color.

The Regalia twins are available as gameplay rewards as of February 14. The Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible and TVR Griffith are available now for purchase, or through Car Pass.

Source: Forza, Forza via YouTube