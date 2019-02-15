We sampled the new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500’s exhaust note last month when it debuted at the Detroit Auto Show. Or rather, we listened to the thumping V8 as recorded by Ford on B-roll video footage released at the same time. We’re not going to be shy in saying this – we’re pretty darned jealous of the Road & Track team for getting a personal V8 concert recently in New York. If you haven’t already clicked their video above, do it now. And for crying out loud, make sure the volume on whatever device you’re using is turned up.

Road & Track’s taste of the GT500’s 5.2-liter V8 comes with an extra surprise – a sampling of the car’s various exhaust modes. The GT500 will offer four settings all total, and though quiet is among them, the raspy V8 is still plenty audible in the softest configuration. The video starts off with an outside perspective of normal mode, followed by sport mode. Honestly, we can’t detect any appreciable difference between them on video, but when it comes to track mode, all we can say is whoa Nellie. There’s definitely some volume from the quad pipes and it just sounds dirty. We like dirty.

153 Photos

The perspective then switches to the interior, where we get a taste of quiet mode. From the inside at least, quiet and normal seem virtually identical, and neither seems particularly quiet. We can detect a small difference in sport mode, but once again, track mode blasts our eardrums with a Motown symphony. The final portion of the video goes back outside, and this time it’s all track mode. When the driver finally lifts off the throttle we can hear someone yelling. If you buy one of these and have neighbors, get used to that.

The covers finally lifted on the GT500 last month, but we still are missing several details. Ford promises more than 700 horsepower from the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 under the vented hood, but an exact count is still being worked out. As such, specific performance metrics aren’t known yet, but we do know the GT500’s mission is to beat the Dodge Challenger Hellcat at the drag strip, and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the road course.

Those inevitable matchups will happen later this year with the Shelby finally goes on sale.

Source: Road & Track