Children of the 1980s who recall the adventures of detective Sonny Crocket in the iconic TV show Miami Vice now have a chance to own his boat and his car. The original Wellcraft Scarab and one of the original Daytona Spyder film cars are up for sale, but you might need every penny Crocket nabbed from all the drug dealing bad guys to buy them. They’re featured on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $20 million.

Technically speaking, just the boat is for sale. The seller will throw in the Ferrari Daytona for free, which doesn’t sound too bad considering vintage Daytonas can easily fetch over $1 million on their own. Thing is, the car isn’t actually a Ferrari – the television show used replicas built on the C3 Chevrolet Corvette. Granted they were outstanding replicas that are worth some hefty cash by themselves, and this one in particular does have a direct Hollywood connection as being the last one built for the show. Still, the crux of this sale is obviously the boat.

This isn’t a replica, and as Miami Vice fan will recall, it was nearly as iconic as the car. It’s a Wellcraft Scarab 38 KV, a 38-foot offshore beast with twin Mercury engines, and according to the press release on the sale, Don Johnson had considerable input into the look of the boat. It appears to be in great shape, and we’re happy to see that it’s been in the water at least some of the time over the last 30 years.

$20 million is certainly a large figure for any boat that’s not an epic floating yacht-fortress, but the current owner – a man named David Martino – makes a strong point in the press release. The world of collectible cars has considerable history on which to gauge values, but boats such as this one aren’t as well supported.

"It is hard to put a value on such an iconic collector's piece," Martino said. "I view this as priceless and irreplaceable. It's unique, and highly collectible, a true masterpiece. It's definitely a Picasso of boats, so we've priced it at $20 million on eBay."

