Faced with some serious financial troubles, it looks like Land Rover is setting its priorities straight in regards to future products in a bid to cut losses and focus on what brings in the big money. Only a couple of weeks after announcing the premature death of the Range Rover SV Coupe, the Tata Motors-owned marque is now revealing the Discovery SVX won’t be going into production after all.

Originally unveiled as a concept back in September 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the rugged Disco was then confirmed to enter production by the end of 2018. It’s mid-February 2019 and there’s no sign of road-going Discovery SVX, and we’re sad to report Land Rover has canceled the supercharged V8 lifted off-roader altogether. The concept had JLR’s familiar 5.0-liter with 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet (625 Newton-meters) of torque not available in the regular model, so the hardcore variant will, unfortunately, remain a one-off affair.

49 Photos

The silver lining is that a company spokesperson told Autocar there still are plans for SVX-badged models, but without going into details which vehicles will be getting the rugged treatment from Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations. The new Defender would be a natural fit, but nothing is official at this point.

Looking at the rest of the lineup, Land Rover just gave the Range Rover Sport a new HST derivative with an electrified straight-six engine and also unveiled the one-year-limited Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition with the aforementioned supercharged V8. Without a shadow of a doubt, the company’s cash cow will be the second-generation Evoque once it will go on sale later this year. Also in 2019, we’re expecting to see the revamped Defender in the production-ready guise already confirmed for the 2020MY.

Source: Land Rover via Autocar