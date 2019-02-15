With a simplified trim range, above average fuel efficiency, and a five-star overall vehicle safety score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Honda Ridgeline had a strong 2018 with more than 30,500 units delivered to customers. In fact, 2018 and 2017 were the truck’s two best-selling years in the last decade which is fantastic news for the Japanese automaker.

Not everything is perfect, however, as the company will have to inspect 106,683 examples of the pickup for a potential fire risk. This might sound like a pretty common service recall in the industry, but the reason for it this time is rather different. NHTSA says that exposure to acids, including car wash soaps, may result in the fuel pump feet port cracking, thus increasing the risk of fire.

Honda is already talking to its dealers and will be notifying owners of affected vehicles soon. Ridgelines from model years 2017, 2018, and 2019 are affected, and Honda promises, if necessary, to install a new fuel pump cover to protect the pump from acids. The recall is scheduled to begin on March 7 and owners are advised to contact Honda for more details. All fixes will be free of charge.

Some of Honda’s most recent service campaigns include a recall for 646 already recalled cars for fixing wrongly installed airbags. The manufacturer is also fixing its 1.5-liter turbocharged engine for potential gasoline leak into the oil system. The process started from the five northern states of the country but then moved to 16 additional states.

The largest recall from Honda in the last few years was linked with the 12-volt battery sensor located on the negative battery cable within the engine compartment of 1.15 million Accord vehicles.

Source: NHTSA