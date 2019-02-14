The Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro debut at the Chicago Auto Show expands Toyota’s off-road portfolio to four vehicles. The lineup of "Four Brothers" includes the Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner, and now Sequoia. But don’t expect a fifth brother anytime soon – Toyota made it clear that its TRD Pro badge is reserved for body-on-frame vehicles exclusively. Sorry, RAV4.

"The Toyota TRD Pro has really been about that body-on-frame heritage," Toyota's Group Vice President and General Manager, Jack Hollis, noted in Chicago. "We’ve created TRD editions of products across our lineup, but I think from RAV4… now we’re just adding another option."

The rugged-ish RAV4 TRD Off-Road made its debut in Chicago alongside the Sequoia TRD Pro, refreshed Tacoma, and Land Cruiser special edition. With new 18-inch wheels wrapped in Falken Wildpeak Trail tires, a two-tone body color option, and a specially tuned suspension, the RAV4 TRD Off-Road is tough enough for most buyers, notes Hollis.

"There are people who are in their RAV, who are going to spend a majority of their time on the road," Hollis said. "I think they want to do a little bit of light trail driving, and the [RAV4 TRD Off-Road] is just an opportunity to expand their options."

25 Photos

The Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road goes on sale in just a few months. Of course, the TRD Off-Road model will command a premium over the $32,900 Adventure grade on which it’s based. We’ll have to wait for more details from Toyota to know for certain.