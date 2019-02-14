Rumors are swirling that Bugatti intends to unveil an $18-million one-off vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show. The design house E. Milano now imagines one possible look for this unique machine by putting a longtail rear onto a Chiron.

The design is attractive by elongating the Chiron's rear and sculpting it downward to create a more aerodynamic appearance. Tiny vents in the fenders and in the rear deck accentuate the look. E. Milano adds giant, turbine-style wheels to this rendering, which gives the hypercar an even more aggressive look.

Former Volkswagen Group Chairman Ferdinand Piëch is reportedly the one-off Bugatti's buyer, and we hope for an alleged price of $18 million that he's getting more than just a Chiron with a different rear end. The money would buy roughly three examples of the limited-run Bugatti Divo, and the cash seems like enough to specify a completely new body for the hypercar.

Other details about the unique Bugatti largely remain a mystery at this point. We suspect that it still packs the brand's 8.0-liter, quad-turbo W16, though.

If Piëch really paid $18 million for the custom Bugatti, then the machine takes the record for the most expensive new car ever. The previous record holder was the 2017 Rolls-Royce Sweptail that allegedly sold for 10 million pounds ($13 million).

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show begins in early March, so there isn't too long of a wait to find out if these rumors are true. Motor1.com will have a team at the Swiss event, and we'll be keeping a very close eye out for the unique Bugatti.

Source: e.milanodesign via Instagram via Auto Evolution