In the words of Bob Dylan, “the times they are a-changin’.” Lamborghini made a name for itself with supercars with barely enough room for two people, let alone for four or even five like the Urus’ cabin can accommodate. There have been a few somewhat practical cars throughout the history, such as the Espada and the LM002 “Rambo Lambo,” but the new Urus is by far the most family-friendly raging bull ever.

In a new video released on YouTube, the folks from Sant’Agata Bolognese don’t talk at all about the aggressive design you’d come to expect from a Lamborghini, or its supercar-beating performances, or the tremendous amount of power it offers. We get to learn about features we wouldn’t normally expect from a Lamborghini, such as the handsfree tailgate, the loading tray in the cargo area, and the electrically operated rear sunblind as part of the sunshine package.

110 Photos

In the five-seat configuration, the Urus can swallow 616 liters (21.75 cubic feet) with the rear seats in place or 574 liters (20.27 cubic feet) if you go for the fancier four-seat variant. Up front, the cabin can accommodate drivers and passengers up to 2.05 meters (6.89 feet) tall. Other features you usually don’t see in a Lamborghini include the rear-seat entertainment system (with dual tablets) and the optional two off-road modes for the 0.1 percent of the owners willing to drive the Urus on anything but tarmac.

It’s already a huge commercial success as even though the Urus was introduced to the market in July 2018, it still managed to outsell the Aventador last year (1,761 units vs 1,209 units). Most likely, the Super SUV will become Lamborghini’s best-selling model by a significant margin during the vehicle’s first full year on sale. In fact, the company expects to double the amount of total annual sales by the fourth quarter of 2019 now that the Urus is properly available around the world.

Video: Lamborghini