Volkswagen has released the second episode of its teaser campaign T-Roc R after showing the potent crossover under camo while testing at the Nürburgring at the beginning of the month. The adjacent design sketch paints a more accurate picture of what to expect from the actual crossover, but bear in mind VW refers to the Geneva-bound showcar as a concept car that’s close to the production model.

Riding on unrealistically large alloy wheels, the T-Roc R boasts a more aggressive body with large front air intakes and what seems to be beefier wheel arches hinting at a possible widening of the tracks. The feisty crossover sits closer to the road thanks to a stiffer suspension setup, and although a view of the rear is not available, it should have the R-specific quad exhaust tips as seen on the Golf R.

Speaking of which, the hot hatch is expected to lend its turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine and chances are the output will be in the same ballpark – 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. As to whether VW will offer a six-speed manual gearbox, it’s not known at this point, but we won’t be too surprised if the folks from Wolfsburg have decided to sell the T-Roc R exclusively with a seven-speed DSG. Regardless of gearbox, output will be channeled exclusively to the 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Developed and tested by the group’s Volkswagen R subsidiary at the Green Hell and at other tracks, the amped-up crossover will premiere on March 5 during the first press day of the 89th Geneva Motor Show. Since the regular T-Roc is not available in the United States, it means the R derivative won’t be coming to North America. It’s the same story with the other new T-Roc that VW currently has in the works, the convertible version.

Source: Volkswagen