Mercedes and Cigarette Racing are back together again, and the duo’s latest creation is the 41’ AMG Carbon Edition. Unveiled at the Miami International Boat Show, the 41-foot speedboat draws inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door.

As its name implies, the 41’ AMG Carbon Edition comes filled with carbon fiber components. Although Mercedes and Cigarette Racing note that the boat’s hull includes structural elements made with the stuff, passersby are more likely to notice the carbon fiber deck, rudder, hard top, and roof lining of the Carbon Edition. All in, the latest AMG and Cigarette Racing boat weighs 500 pounds less than the AMG GT R-inspired 50’ Marauder AMG from 2017.

Propelling the new Carbon Edition are a quartet of Mercury Racing 400R outboard engines, which are good for a total of 1,600 horsepower – enough to push the vessel on to a top speed of 83 miles per hour. Plenty powerful, but a far cry from the 3,100 horsepower and 140 mph top-speed of last year’s Mercedes-AMG One-inspired 515 Project One.

What this year’s boat lacks in outright power, it makes up for in its passenger-carrying capability, and the Carbon Edition can carry up to 20 people at cruising speed. That figure, however, falls to 8 when trying to reach the boat's top speed. (The 515 Project One limited its passenger count to 6 no matter the pace.)

Once settled in, passengers can rest their rears on seats wrapped in “Cigarette Cool” upholstery that reportedly reflects as much as 30 percent of the heat it absorbs. Meanwhile, the captain can keep tabs on engine and navigation information thanks to three 17-inch high-definition displays. Outside, a coat of Designo Graphite Gray paint from the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door works with contrasting red stripes to give the Carbon Edition an absolutely sinister look.

Like previous boats produced by Mercedes and Cigarette Racing, the ties between the 41’ AMG Carbon Edition and the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door that inspired it are few and far between. Still, that doesn’t make us any less enthused by this boat that makes more than 2.5 times the horsepower of the flagship, 630-hp GT 63 S 4-Door.

Source: Mercedes-AMG