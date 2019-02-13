DragTimes heads to the Wannagofast half-mile drag racing event in Immokalee, Florida, and takes its Ford GT along. This clip recreates the classic track battle between Ford and Ferrari by pitting the GT against a Ferrari 488 Spider. The channel also teases that more races with the GT are on the way.

The pair are fairly closely matched in terms of their specs The GT packs a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 producing 647 horsepower (482 kilowatts) and 550 pound-feet (745 Newton-meters) of torque, and it runs through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. On the other side of the track, the 488 Spider has a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 with 661 hp (493 kW) and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm), and the Ferrari also has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Without spoiling the finish, we can say that the GT appears to have a tough start in this race. Even in launch mode, there's still quite a bit of wheelspin off the line. Check out the video to see how the Ford performs and see whether the initial lack of grip makes a difference.

A later point in this clip showed the GT's best run of the day. The supercar covered the quarter mile going 133.08 miles per hour (214.2 kilometers per hour) and was going 162.14 mph (261 kph) when crossing the half-mile mark. The Ford has a factory-rated top speed of 216 mph (347.6 kph), so the coupe would need a lot more road to reach its maximum velocity.

Source: DragTimes via YouTube