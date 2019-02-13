NASCAR Heat 3, which released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC last year, has released its 2019 update.

The official NASCAR video game will include the new drivers for 2019 as well as updated teams and paint schemes.

Most notably, the 2019 season update includes the brand-new Ford Mustang that has joined the series this year.

The season update can also be used online in a series first, although gamers who stick with the 2018 version cannot race those using the '19 pack in the online mode due to licensing issues.

The upcoming update will not affect '18 career progress, and those climbing the ladder to the Cup Series will instead join for the 2019 season after spending a year in Xfinity.

The update will cost $9.99 (around £7.76) when it releases.

NASCAR Heat 3 recently completed registration for its first season of eSports competition in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League and showcase races took place during the Daytona Clash weekend.

An update for the NASCAR Heat Mobile app is available as well:

iOS

Android