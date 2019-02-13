An unexpected drop to first gear could cause the truck to lose control.
When an automaker recalls nearly 1.5 million vehicles, people generally notice. When the vehicle in question is the best-selling Ford F-150, it’s doubly so. And when the crux of the recall is an issue that could potentially cause a serious accident, you basically have a perfect storm of concern. Here’s what you need to know.
Ford says that certain F-150 pickup trucks built for the 2011 through 2013 model years with a six-speed automatic transmission could experience a sudden, unexpected downshift into first gear. If you’re driving slow that’s probably not a big deal, but such a downshift at higher speeds could cause a loss of traction, since the wheels simply can’t turn fast enough. That could cause the truck to skid out of control, which obviously increases the risk of a crash.
This problem may have already caused accidents. In its recall statement, Ford says it’s aware of five cases where an accident occurred that could be related to this problem. In one of those accidents, whiplash was also reported.
The recall identifies a potential loss of signal from the transmission output speed sensor as the likely problem. The sensor sends information to the vehicle’s powertrain control module, and if the signal is interrupted for any reason, the unexpected downshift could occur. The affected F-150s were built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant from April 28, 2010, through October 28, 2013. Other affected trucks were built at the automaker’s Kansas City Assembly Plant from May 18, 2019, through November 18, 2013.
Approximately 1.48 million trucks are included in the recall, including 1.26 million in the U.S. and 221,000 in Canada. Ford will remedy the problem by installing an update to the powertrain control module software.
Source: Ford
FORD MOTOR COMPANY ISSUES THREE RECALLS IN NORTH AMERICA
DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 13, 2019 – Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls and a safety compliance recall in North America. Details are as follows:
Safety recall for select 2011-13 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission shift issues
Ford is issuing a safety recall on select 2011-13 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission that may experience an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module, potentially resulting in a temporary, unintended downshift into first gear. Depending on vehicle speed, a downshift to first gear without warning could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.
Ford is aware of five reports of accidents, including one report of “whiplash” potentially related to this condition.
This action affects approximately 1.48 million vehicles in North America, including approximately 1.26 million in the United States and federalized territories and approximately 221,000 in Canada.
Affected 2011-13 F-150 vehicles were built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, April 28, 2010 to Oct. 28, 2013, and Kansas City Assembly Plant, May 18, 2010 to Nov. 18, 2013.
Dealers will update the powertrain control module software in the affected vehicles. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S07.
Safety recall for select 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles for door latches that may not engage
Ford is issuing a safety recall for select 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles for a door latch concern. Certain vehicles may have an intermittently functioning door latch motor due to the buildup of silicon contamination; as a result, the door latch may not fully engage. This condition could increase the potential for the door to open while driving, increasing the risk of injury.
Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this condition.
This action affects approximately 27,000 vehicles in the United States and federalized territories and approximately 1,200 in Canada.
Affected 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles were built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Nov. 30, 2015 to Nov. 14, 2018.
Dealers will remove and replace the door latch assemblies in all four doors of the affected vehicles. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S03.
Safety compliance recall on select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for blank instrument panel cluster assemblies
Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for instrument panel cluster assemblies that may be blank upon vehicle startup.
Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this condition.
This action affects approximately 4,200 vehicles in the United States and federalized territories and approximately 150 in Canada.
Affected vehicles include:
- 2019 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Nov. 5, 2018 to Jan. 15, 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Nov. 6, 2018 to Dec. 21, 2018
- 2019 Lincoln Navigator vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Nov. 4, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2018
Dealers will update the instrument panel cluster software. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C03.