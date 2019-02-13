12 seconds. That’s all we’re getting with this new video released by SSC North America on YouTube to remind us all the Tuatara is finally happening after a multi-year hiatus. It might not be much, but it goes to show the hypercar is real and getting ready for production, albeit a small run of just 100 cars. Details about the vehicle featured here have not been released, but the lack of conventional side mirrors leads us to believe this a pre-production prototype of some sort.

Originally unveiled as a concept in 2011, the Tuatara has gone through some significant changes over the years and this final design was first shown at last year’s Pebble Beach. The hypercar’s main target is to hit the 300-mph mark and dethrone the Koenigsegg Agera RS (277.87 mph / 446.97 kph) to become the fastest road-legal car ever. Let’s not forget Hennessey has a similar goal with the new Venom F5, while Bugatti has decided against doing a top speed run with the Chiron.

The low-slung machine bound to be built in West Richland, Washington will rely on a twin-turbo 5.9-liter V8 to become the speed demon its creators claim that it can be. Feeding on E85 fuel, the powerhouse will deliver a whopping 1,750 horsepower or 250 hp more than the mighty quad-turbo W16 8.0-liter of the Chiron.

Named after a reptile from New Zealand, the Tuatara is targeted to tip the scales at a mere 2,750 pounds (1,247 kilograms, dry) thanks to a carbon fiber body hugging the carbon fiber monocoque. With what must be a tremendous amount of torque available (numbers not out yet), SSC’s Ultimate Aero successor is expected to cover the 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) journey in as little as two and a half seconds.

If everything goes according to plan, the first customer deliveries will be done before the end of the year.

Video: SSC North America / YouTube