New HST version mixes 394 horsepower and improved economy... but everything's relative.
Land Rover has announced a new mild hybrid version of its high-end Range Rover Sport model.
Initially available solely on the HST special edition model and priced from £81,250 in the U.K., the newcomer uses a 3-liter straight-six turbocharged gasoline engine and a mild hybrid system, which uses an electric motor to harvest energy normally lost under braking. This power is stored in a 48V battery and can then be used to improve the engine’s efficiency when it is under load, such as when pulling away from traffic lights.
But electricity isn’t just used to reduce the amount of fuel used – it’s also there to make the car faster and more responsive. Land Rover has fitted an "electric supercharger" system, using the electrical power to spool up the turbocharger more quickly and reducing the "lag" usually associated with turbocharged engines.
In total, the system produces 394 horsepower, allowing the big 4x4 to sprint from 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in less than six seconds and hit a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). And because of the mild hybrid technology, the car returns 25.4 miles per gallon, converted from 30.5 mpg UK or 9.3 liters / 62 miles (100 km), and emits 213 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. It doesn’t sound like much of an improvement but bear in mind that this engine’s predecessor – a supercharged V6 from the Jaguar F-Type - was only capable of 22.4 mpg and 243 g/km on the now-defunct and less stringent NEDC economy test. And that’s despite the V6 having less power.
Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, said the new engine would also be more refined than the old V6 thanks to its in-line layout.
“In-line six-cylinder engines are inherently better balanced than V6 designs and our all-new Ingenium unit builds on that promise to optimize efficiency in all operating conditions. Advanced features, including an electric supercharger, ensure distinctive Range Rover Sport performance and responses, while the intelligent MHEV system harvests energy to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.”
The new engine is not the first mild-hybrid unit to find a home under the hood of a Land Rover, after the new Range Rover Evoque was revealed a few months ago with mild hybrid power. The new 3-liter engine will be built alongside those powertrains at Jaguar Land Rover’s engine plant in Wolverhampton.
Although Land Rover has said the new engine will only be used “initially” in the special-edition Range Rover Sport HST, the company’s use of the word “initially” suggests it will feature in other models eventually.
For now, though, that means the starting price is a little over £81,000 in the U.K., but you get a range of internal and external updates for your Range Rover Sport, including carbon fiber trim on the hood, grille, and side vents. You also benefit from 16-way electrically adjustable Dynamic seats, plus red brake callipers and chrome gear shift paddles. There’s a choice of five exterior colours, too, including Santorini Black, Fuji White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red and Carpathian Grey.
Source: Land Rover
NEW RANGE ROVER SPORT HST ADDS STRAIGHT-SIX PERFORMANCE AND REFINEMENT
- Range Rover Sport HST: Introduction of special edition with new 400PS Ingenium petrol engine adds straight-six balance and refinement to Range Rover Sport line-up
- Electrifying efficiency: Mild hybrid electric power delivers efficiency and dynamic performance
- Ready when you are: Electric supercharger powered by 48V system increases responsiveness by reducing turbo lag
- Designed for life: All-new six-cylinder engine is exclusive to HST model, featuring a range of unique interior and exterior design enhancements
- Poised and precise: More immediate response and performance-boosting features make HST a spirited drive on- and off-road
- The Range Rover Sport HST is available to order now, priced from £81,250 OTR in the UK, and can be configured at landrover.co.uk
Wednesday 13 February 2019, Whitley, UK: The Range Rover Sport effortlessly combines dynamic on-road handling, luxurious refinement and trademark Land Rover all-terrain capability. The introduction of an all-new 400PS in-line six-cylinder 3.0-litre petrol engine enhances performance, refinement and responses along with improved fuel economy.
Available initially on the special edition HST model, the all-new 400PS* Ingenium engine is more responsive and better balanced than the previous V6 petrol. With 550Nm of torque, it powers the Range Rover Sport from 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 6.2 seconds (0-60mph in 5.9 seconds) and to a top speed of 140mph (225km/h).
The smooth and responsive new six-cylinder unit has an innovative combination of advanced features, including the introduction of an electric supercharger to deliver immediate power response. Able to spool fully in just 0.5 seconds at up to 120,000rpm via a direct connection with the throttle, the new technology virtually eliminates turbo lag.
Supported by a twin-scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift, which boost power and help the engine breathe with maximum efficiency, the design of the all-new six-cylinder engine optimises performance and fuel economy as well as reducing emissions – all with customary Range Rover poise and refinement.
These performance-boosting technologies work alongside a new Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) powertrain that is underpinned by the new engine, bringing enhanced efficiency to the range with fuel economy of 30.5mpg (9.3L/100km) and CO2 emissions of 213g/km** (under NEDC equivalent combined). This is the latest step Land Rover has taken towards meeting its commitment of offering an electrified option on all new models from 2020.
The clever system is based around an all-new Start-Stop system that switches off when stationary and pairs the latest 3.0-litre engine with an electric motor. This allows the system to harvest energy through regenerative braking and store it in a 48V battery for later use, such as when pulling away from a standing start.
Designed and developed in-house by Jaguar Land Rover, the latest six-cylinder Ingenium engine will be manufactured at the £1billion Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, alongside the current four-cylinder petrol and diesel units.
Nick Rogers, Executive Director of Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “In-line six-cylinder engines are inherently better balanced than V6 designs and our all-new Ingenium unit builds on that promise to optimise efficiency in all operating conditions.
Advanced features, including an electric supercharger, ensure distinctive Range Rover Sport performance and responses, while the intelligent MHEV system harvests energy to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.”
Range Rover Sport’s new 400PS petrol engine will be available on the special edition HST model, which features a unique combination of interior and exterior updates including bespoke badging and carbon fibre trim on the bonnet, front grille, side vents and tailgate.
Customers will have a choice of two alloy wheel designs and five exterior colours – Santorini Black, Fuji White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red and Carpathian Grey. The HST will be identified by red brake calipers, with a grey anodised option also available.
Inside, the 16-way Dynamic front seats feature an updated colour pattern with suedecloth detailing on the steering wheel and gear lever, Satin Chrome gear shift paddles and an HST badged facia. In addition, the available suite of safety enhancements includes optional Adaptive Cruise Control – featuring Stop & Go and Steering Assist – alongside High Speed Emergency Braking. Owners will also benefit from traditional capability features, such as Terrain Response 2.
The latest Range Rover Sport HST is available to order now, priced from £81,250 OTR in the UK, and can be configured at www.landrover.co.uk
|
NEW RANGE ROVER SPORT
|
400 PS 3.0L P6 Petrol MHEV
|
Engine type
|
Longitudinal / I6 / 24
|
Displacement
|
2996 cc
|
Bore / Stroke
|
83 / 92.29 mm
|
Compression ratio
|
10.5:1
|
Max Power
|
294kW/400PS
|
Max Torque
|
550Nm
|
Emission standard
|
EU6b
|
Transmission and ratios
|
8HP76 - Hydraulic system with torque converter and electronic control
|
1st (high / low)
|
5.5
|
2nd (high / low)
|
3.52
|
3rd (high / low)
|
2.2
|
4th (high / low)
|
1.72
|
5th (high / low)
|
1.317
|
6th (high / low)
|
1
|
7th (high / low)
|
0.823
|
8th (high / low)
|
0.64
|
Reverse (high / low)
|
-3.993
|
Final drive ratio
|
3.55
|
Fuel tank capacity (litres) (usable)
|
104.3
|
Brakes
|
380mm ventilated front
|
Steering
|
All-wheel drive system
|
Front suspension
|
SLA suspension with twin lower links, air springs, active dampers and ARB
|
Rear suspension
|
Integral link suspension with air springs, active dampers and ARB
|
PERFORMANCE
|
0-60mph (0-97km/h) (secs)
|
5.9
|
0-62mph (0-100km/h) (secs)
|
6.2
|
50-75mph (80-120km/h) (secs)
|
4
|
Top speed mph (km/h)
|
140 (225)
|
Fuel consumption (l/100km/mpg) NEDC equivalent combined (Class 2 tyre)
|
9.3 / 30.5
|
CO2 emissions (g/km) NEDC equivalent combined* (class 2 tyre)
|
213