There’s also a carbon clip component for a spoiler.
The devil is in the details, people say, and we absolutely agree. Case in point, imagine you have a Lamborghini Urus that propels from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds but you still feel it’s missing something. More power? Hardly possible. More spoilers? Tuners got you covered. Then what? A carbon fiber fuel cap. Of course.
Solving first world problems for the one percenters, Lamborghini and Carbon teamed up to create the unique textured fuel cap you see in the attached gallery below. It may almost look like a regular fuel cap, but it’s built of carbon fiber with the use of modern digital manufacturing technologies. There’s also a clip component for an air duct.
“Through our extensive procurement research, we found that many of our vehicle components were ideal candidates for digital manufacturing,” Stefan Gramse, Chief Procurement Officer at Lamborghini, commented about the recently established partnership with Carbon. “By partnering with Carbon, we are designing on the means of production, which allows us to produce more durable products smarter, faster, and more efficiently, while also substantially accelerating our time to market. We are looking forward to a sustainable, successful partnership with Carbon.”
Unfortunately, at this point, there’s no word on pricing for the new carbon fiber components but we can assure you they won’t be cheap. However, buyers of the Urus spend an average of $40,000 or more on options for the $200,000 SUV, so price shouldn’t be an issue.
Some of Carbon’s other products include a football helmet liner and Adidas shoes, while the company has major partnerships with Ford and other firms from the industry to produce different parts. Carbon uses various materials for its advanced print production such as cyanate ester, urethane methacrylate, and flexible polyurethane (FPU).
Source: Carbon
REDWOOD CITY, CA – February 11, 2019 – Carbon® (www.carbon3d.com), the world’s leading Digital
Manufacturing Platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Lamborghini, an Italian brand and
manufacturer of exclusive super sports cars and super sports utility vehicles based in Sant’Agasta
Bolognese, Italy. Lamborghini’s first production parts using Carbon’s technology are a new textured fuel
cap with the Urus label and a clip component for an air duct. Both parts are on Lamborghini’s Super SUV,
the Urus model, which was first introduced in 2018.
Carbon is making advances in software, hardware and material science to pave the way for a digital
manufacturing revolution. Carbon Digital Light Synthesis® (DLS®) technology uses light and oxygen to
rapidly produce products from a pool of resin. This innovative approach uses over-the-air software
updates combined with connected, data-centric hardware and innovative materials to enable designers
and engineers to produce previously un-makeable products, both economically and at mass scale.
“Through our extensive procurement research, we found that many of our vehicle components were ideal
candidates for digital manufacturing,” said Stefan Gramse, Chief Procurement Officer of Automobili
Lamborghini S.p.A. “By partnering with Carbon, we are designing on the means of production, which
allows us to produce more durable products smarter, faster, and more efficiently, while also substantially
accelerating our time to market. We are looking forward to a sustainable, successful partnership with
Carbon.”
Leveraging Carbon printers and DLS technology, Lamborghini, in close collaboration with Volkswagen’s
Electronic Research Lab, represented by Nikolai Reimer, Senior Vice President and Executive Director, is
redesigning many of the parts in its vehicle interior, mirror assembly, and accessory components to
produce light-weight, durable, end-use parts. Carbon’s durable Epoxy (EPX) 82 material is proven to
withstand the high pressures, temperature requirements, as well as impact strength, needed for such
applications. Powered by Carbon, Lamborghini can now produce higher quality, lighter-weight parts, at
scale and more efficiently.
“Carbon’s digital manufacturing solution empowers companies like Lamborghini with the freedom to
design and build better products on the means of production,” said Dr. Joseph DeSimone, CEO and CoFounder of Carbon. “The automotive industry shows significant promise for using digital fabrication for
production at scale, and our partnership with Lamborghini is a perfect example of the kind of innovation
you can achieve when you fuse design, manufacturability and engineering all into one.”
Carbon’s unique subscription-based model allows for close alignment with customers’ business needs by
providing regular over-the-air software updates, continuous education and training programs, and one-toone customer service. This results in deep partnerships with customers opening up new business models
across a variety of industries. The adidas Futurecraft 4D running shoe, Ford’s new end-use automotive
parts, and Riddell’s Speedflex Precision Diamond football helmet are recent proof-points of how Carbon’s
digital manufacturing platform helps companies across a range of industries re-imagine products and
make what was once thought un-makeable, at scale.