The devil is in the details, people say, and we absolutely agree. Case in point, imagine you have a Lamborghini Urus that propels from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds but you still feel it’s missing something. More power? Hardly possible. More spoilers? Tuners got you covered. Then what? A carbon fiber fuel cap. Of course.

Solving first world problems for the one percenters, Lamborghini and Carbon teamed up to create the unique textured fuel cap you see in the attached gallery below. It may almost look like a regular fuel cap, but it’s built of carbon fiber with the use of modern digital manufacturing technologies. There’s also a clip component for an air duct.

2 Photos

“Through our extensive procurement research, we found that many of our vehicle components were ideal candidates for digital manufacturing,” Stefan Gramse, Chief Procurement Officer at Lamborghini, commented about the recently established partnership with Carbon. “By partnering with Carbon, we are designing on the means of production, which allows us to produce more durable products smarter, faster, and more efficiently, while also substantially accelerating our time to market. We are looking forward to a sustainable, successful partnership with Carbon.”

Unfortunately, at this point, there’s no word on pricing for the new carbon fiber components but we can assure you they won’t be cheap. However, buyers of the Urus spend an average of $40,000 or more on options for the $200,000 SUV, so price shouldn’t be an issue.

Some of Carbon’s other products include a football helmet liner and Adidas shoes, while the company has major partnerships with Ford and other firms from the industry to produce different parts. Carbon uses various materials for its advanced print production such as cyanate ester, urethane methacrylate, and flexible polyurethane (FPU).

Source: Carbon