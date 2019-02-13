Good morning, everyone. Did you sleep well? If the answer is yes, grab a cup of coffee and check out the latest news from the automotive industry. Spoiler alert – some very interesting things happened overnight. But if the answer is no, then we might have a solution for your sleeping problem. Especially, if this problem is your partner.

According to studies, one in four of those in relationships sleep better alone, not sharing a bed with their partners because of their “invades” into your sleeping area. Yes, you might be surprised to hear that this is now a thing among couples and there’s even a weird trend called “sleep divorces.” That just doesn’t sound right.

Fortunately, Ford’s clever engineers have come up with a technology that should help you find relief during the night. It’s called the Lane-Keeping Bed and, according to the automaker, “applies car tech know-how to ensuring that even the most selfish bed mate stays firmly ‘in their lane’ through the night.”

The bed in question is inspired by Ford’s lane-keeping aid system which is available in almost every new Ford and helps you drive in your lane on the road. It uses camera-based systems which help you avoid inadvertently straying out of your lane.

This technology inspired Ford to build a bed that uses pressure sensors to identify when “someone has strayed from their side of the bed and gently returns them to where they should be with the help of an integrated conveyor belt.” Yes, it’s that simple and, judging by the video at the top, it seems to be working great.

“Lane-Keeping Aid in our cars can make driving easier and more comfortable,” Anthony Ireson, director, Marketing Communications at Ford of Europe, comments. “We thought that showing how similar thinking could be applied to a bed, would be a great way to highlight to drivers a technology that they might not previously have been aware of.”

Source: Ford