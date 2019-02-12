Mat Watson, an automotive journalist with Carwow, has put his 70-year-old mother, Sally, through quite a lot. Mat has subjected her to trying autonomous driving in a Volvo XC60, a hard launch in an Audi RS4 Avant, and now, drifting.

Drifting, which Sally describes charmingly as "swinging about," will be her most intense adventure yet. To start, Mat will show her how it's done in a BMW M2 Competition before turning her loose – quite literally, in this case – in a BMW M4 Competition.

Sally is an incredibly good sport about all of this – she has to be one of the coolest moms ever. Despite looking quite uncomfortable when Mat was drifting, and closing her eyes in sheer terror, she was prepared to give it a go. Mat set her up with Sam, a professional instructor, and put her in a 450-horsepower BMW M4 Competition.

Sam is a patient, polite instructor – he's the guy you'd want to put your mother in the car with if you wanted her to learn how to drift. She learns pretty quickly, and, after some practice, we can even see the beginnings of a smile form in the corners of her mouth.

It's clear that the power of the M4 was beginning to corrupt Sally. After one particularly successful donut, she let out a "WOO!" that would have made Ric Flair, the Nature Boy himself, proud.

By the end of the video, that hint of a smile had turned into a billboard of pearly whites as she proudly showed off her newfound drifting skills to Mat, even giving her instructor a high-five in celebration.

Source: Carwow on YouTube