Have you wanted to build your own epic hypercar but never figured out all the technical design stuff in school? If you have some spare cash, Zava Hypercars is ready to make your dream come true. The Italian start-up has a properly bonkers electric car all designed and ready, and it’s packed with some equally bonkers – if perhaps theoretical – technology. All that’s needed now is cold hard cash to build the prototype, and that’s where yet another bonkers approach comes into play. Rather than seeking traditional investors, Zava is crowdfunding the project. And the company needs help. Lots of it.

As of now, Zava has raised a whopping €1,225, or approximately $1,383 dollars. The goal (which is listed as flexible) is to reach €150,000 and there are 51 days left to get there. The campaign just kicked off on February 6 so it’s still in the early days, but that’s an ambitious goal for a project that is essentially vaporware at this point.

7 Photos

That holds especially true when you learn about the proposed car itself, called PrometheuS with a capital S at the end. It’s slated to be an all-electric, single-seat, road-legal performance machine capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2 seconds dead. Top speed is listed as more than 350 km/h (217 mph), and it’s allegedly capable of pulling 3gs in turns. In other words, it’s basically an electric, street-legal Formula 1 car.

Honestly, that all sounds perfectly achievable but remember when we mentioned theoretical technology? The PrometheuS is said to feature some kind of neuronal system that works with artificial intelligence in the vehicle. In simple terms, Zava is hoping to connect your brain directly to the car. In fact, the company is so serious on this point that it debuted its first scale mock-up of the car not at an auto show, but last October at a human anatomy expo in Italy. So yeah, things are definitely a bit weird here.

To Zava’s credit, there are all kinds of designs and a proposed timeline for when the prototype and production models should be available. Of course, it all depends on funding and there’s no denying that things are off to a slow start.

Source: Indiegogo.com via Allcarindex.com